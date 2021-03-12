Cell C customers hit by 4G downtime

Cell C has informed customers of data connectivity problems on its network.

In an SMS sent to its subscribers, the mobile network said it was aware of a technical issue that may be affecting customer’s 4G connectivity.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our teams are working to resolve the issue, ” Cell C stated.

Cell C’s Downdetector page showed a significant increase in reports claiming problems on the network from around 9:00 on Friday morning.

Several customers indicated to MyBroadband that they were only getting 3G signal in locations where they typically had 4G reception.

One Twitter user claimed his network was hardly working on Friday.

“It’s not on 4G it’s on H+R. And please do not tell me to reboot,” the user stated.

“I’m struggling to use data services. There’s just no coverage,” another said.

Impact unclear

It was not clear exactly which customers were impacted or whether the problem was related to Cell C’s migration of contract and broadband customers to the Vodacom network.

Several other operators had also shown surges in complaints on Downdetector as of Friday afternoon, though it is possible that these were related to mobile tower downtime because of load-shedding.

Two of the Cell C customers who spoke to MyBroadband said they were not experiencing load-shedding in their area despite having no 4G connectivity.

The graph below shows the surge in reports on Cell C’s Downdetector page on Friday.

Update – Issue resolved

Cell C said it has resolved the issue and connectivity is being restored.

“Customers are advised to reboot their device,” Cell C said.

“If they are still experiencing problems, they are advised to contact the Cell C call centre on 084 135.”

Cell C thanked its customers for their patience.