Samsung Galaxy A32 – Contract prices in South Africa

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy A32 smartphone in South Africa, offering flagship-like features in an affordable and modern product.

The smartphone is available in two versions – LTE and 5G – and includes an impressive array of hardware and features when compared to other handsets in its price range.

“The new Galaxy A32 coming to market in both versions will not only make cutting-edge innovation more accessible to more South Africans but also allow users to enjoy 5G-capabilities for the first time in the Galaxy A Series,” Samsung South Africa said.

The Galaxy A32 offers a number of improvements over the previous-generation Galaxy A31, including an enhanced display and new camera technology such as a 64MP rear main camera which is an impressive step up from the Galaxy A31’s 48MP version.

It also benefits from Samsung’s defence-grade Knox security platform and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 models available in South Africa boast a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

“We are pleased to have built upon the success of the Galaxy A31,” Samsung said.

“The Galaxy A32 5G is an outstanding new addition to the Galaxy A Series portfolio, offering customers cutting-edge innovation, including an expansive display, hardworking camera and 5G capabilities at excellent value.”

The Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G models are available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

Their retail prices are as follows, according to the Samsung Online Store:

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE 128GB – R5,499

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB – R5,999

Contract prices and trade-ins

As part of Samsung’s trade-in programme, customers can get up to R1,700 off their purchase when they trade in their Galaxy A31.

They can also get a discount of up to R1,450 when they trade in their Galaxy A30s.

“Consumers can trade-in over 6,000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and many more,” Samsung said.

“An additional R500 will be added to the final trade-in amount of the customers’ pre-owned device during a trade-in.”

Trade-ins can be conducted at Samsung stores across the country and via the Samsung Online Store. This offer is valid until 30 April 2021.

“For added peace of mind, those who purchase this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a once-off of R993 for 12 months of protection,” Samsung said.

Vodacom is currently the only mobile operator which offers contract deals for the Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G smartphones.

We have listed some of the best Vodacom contract deals for each of these models below.

Galaxy A32 LTE

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Deal Data Minutes SMS Extras Price pm Vodacom Smart XS+ 350MB 50 50 20GB free data for 30 days R299 Smart Data 1GB 1GB 75 – 20GB free data for 30 days R299 Smart S+ 650MB 200 – 20GB free data for 30 days R379 Smart Data 2GB 2GB 150 – 20GB free data for 30 days R449 Red Data 6GB 6GB 150 – 20GB free data for 30 days R669

Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 LTE Deal Data Minutes SMS Extras Price pm Vodacom Smart XS+ 350MB 50 50 20GB free data for 30 days R329 Smart Data 1GB 1GB 75 – 20GB free data for 30 days R379 Smart S+ 650MB 200 – 20GB free data for 30 days R409 Smart Data 2GB 2GB 150 – 20GB free data for 30 days R479 Red Data 6GB 6GB 150 – 20GB free data for 30 days R699

