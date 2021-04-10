Cheapest prepaid data – Vodacom vs MTN vs Telkom vs Cell C

Vodacom has recently reduced the prices or increased the data allocations of its lower-priced monthly prepaid data bundles.
The highlight of the announcement was a 14% price cut on Vodacom’s 1GB data bundle, reducing the price from R99 to R85 for the 30-day data bundle.
This has made Vodacom’s 1GB prepaid bundle the cheapest in the market.
However, Vodacom is not the cheapest across the board.
Telkom and Cell C offer several bundles for cheaper and Cell C also offers subscribers additional value in the form of increased after-hours data.
Cell C also gives subscribers the option of switching to its “All-in-One” tariff plan which offers much cheaper 600MB, 2GB, and 5GB data packages through its Double Data All-in-One bundles.
The following table summarises the cheapest 30-day prepaid data bundles available on South Africa’s four major mobile network operators. To keep the table readable, only anytime data is compared.
The cheapest options available on the networks’ default prepaid tariff plans are highlighted in bold. Cell C’s All-in-One bundles are shown in bold and italics. MTN offers personalised bundles which may be much cheaper than the prices listed here, but they are not available to all subscribers.
This comparison considers only 30-day bundles intended for mobile use. Several networks have prepaid fixed-LTE plans that are considerably cheaper than plans designed for mobile use.
|Prepaid 30-day data bundle price comparison
|Bundle size
|Vodacom
|MTN
|Telkom
|Cell C
|50MB
|R12
|R10 (40MB)
|–
|R10 (40MB)
|200MB
|R29
|R39
|R29 (150MB)
|R29 (150MB)
|350MB
|R49
|R60
|R49 (300MB)
|R49 (325MB)
|500MB
|R69
|R75
|R69
|R35 (600MB – AIO)
|1GB
|R85
|R99
|R99
|R95
|2GB
|R159
|R189
|R139
|R199
R95 (AIO)
|3GB
|R229
|–
|R199
|R249
|5GB
|R349
|–
|R299
|R299 (6GB)
R195 (AIO)
|10GB
|R469
|R469
|R469
|R499
|20GB
|R699
|R699
|R699 (6 months)
|R799
|50GB
|–
|R1,499
|R1,499 (6 months)
|–
|100GB
|–
|R2,499
|R2,499 (12 months)
|R2,999
