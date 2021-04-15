The best mobile data deals for streaming in South Africa

Online video streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, and DStv Now offer a convenient way to watch TV shows and movies.
Unfortunately, using them not only requires paying a subscription fee but also a lot of data, a commodity which can be very expensive in South Africa.
Ideally, an uncapped package would be the best option, allowing you to stream as often and as much as you like.
Affordable uncapped data packages are typically offered on fixed connections like fibre and DSL.
While these connectivity options are now cheaper than ever before, they are still not accessible to everyone.
Mobile networks in South Africa offer far greater coverage than fibre networks.
We’ve assembled some of the best priced mobile data packages to consider for streaming.
Best prepaid LTE prices
Most prepaid data bundles are expensive when compared to contracts options, making them a bad choice if you plan to stream hours of content.
However, Cell C recently launched its Home Connecta Flexi products, offering the most affordable prepaid LTE prices in the country.
From as little as R59, you can get 5GB anytime data and 5GB after-hours data.
That should cover you for about 5 hours of standard definition streaming on Netflix during the day, and another 5 hours between midnight and 06:00.
If you want to watch more content or enjoy better quality, you can go up to a 1TB anytime data at R899.
That would theoretically afford you data for more than 330 hours of HD streaming on Netflix.
The table below shows the various Cell C Home Connecta Flexi bundles available.
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid LTE
|Package
|Anytime data
|After hours data
|Price
|Home Connecta Flexi 10GB
|5GB
|5GB
|R59
|Home Connecta Flexi 20GB
|10GB
|10GB
|R139
|Home Connecta Flexi 50GB
|25GB
|25GB
|R179
|Home Connecta Flexi 100GB
|50GB
|50GB
|R199
|Home Connecta Flexi 200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|R389
|Home Connecta Flexi 400GB
|200GB
|200GB
|R699
|Home Connecta Flexi 1TB
|1TB
|–
|R899
Month-to-month
If Cell C coverage is shoddy in the locations where you plan to stream most or you are simply looking for another provider, you can consider month-to-month packages from Telkom or MTN.
Telkom pushed the envelope when it launched a SIM-only deal that provides 1TB data for anytime use at R999 earlier this year.
If you don’t want to deal directly with Telkom or require less data than this, Axxess and Afrihost offer LTE packages on Telkom and MTN’s networks on either a SIM-only basis or bundled with a router.
Supersonic also offers several of MTN’s packages on month-to-month offerings.
It comes with the additional option of an uncapped fixed-LTE package at R999 per month.
The prices for these packages are shown in the tables below.
|Axxess and Afrihost LTE packages on Telkom
|Package
|Anytime data
|After hours data
|SIM-only
|Router included
|Telkom 20GB
|10GB
|10GB
|R99
|R169
|Telkom 60GB
|30GB
|30GB
|R199
|R269
|Telkom 100GB
|50GB
|50GB
|R299
|R369
|Telkom 140GB
|70GB
|70GB
|R399
|R469
|Telkom 180GB
|90GB
|90GB
|R499
|R569
|Telkom 240GB
|120GB
|120GB
|R699
|R769
|Telkom 440GB
|220GB
|220GB
|R999
|R1,069
|Axxess and Afrihost fixed-LTE packages on MTN
|Package
|Anytime data
|After hours data
|SIM-only
|Router included
|MTN 60GB
|30GB
|30GB
|R199
|R249
|MTN 120GB
|60GB
|60GB
|R349
|R399
|MTN 200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|R549
|R599
|MTN 300GB
|150GB
|150GB
|R749
|R799
|MTN 400GB
|200GB
|200GB
|R949
|R999
|MTN 600GB
|300GB
|300GB
|R1,349
|R1,399
|MTN 1TB
|500GB
|500GB
|R1,949
|R1,999
|Supersonic fixed-LTE packages on MTN
|Package
|Anytime data
|After hours data
|Price with router
|MTN 60GB
|30GB
|30GB
|R199
|MTN 120GB
|60GB
|60GB
|R399
|MTN 200GB
|100GB
|100GB
|R599
|MTN 300GB
|150GB
|150GB
|R799
|MTN 1TB
|1TB
|–
|R999
Rain 5G
When it comes to cheap mobile data offerings, one of the first networks to consider is Rain.
The company was the first to launch 5G products in South Africa and is well-known known for its cheap uncapped 4G packages.
For example, at R479 per month, you can get an uncapped 10Mbps 4G package.
It should be noted that Rain imposes limitations on streaming quality for its 4G packages, which means they are not ideal for enjoying content in high quality.
We have therefore not included them in our comparison.
Rain offers the 5G packages below with uncapped data:
- 5G Premium – R999 per month – 720p streaming
- 5G Standard – R699 per month – no streaming cap
Streaming-only bundles
Mobile networks also offer data bundles which can only be used for streaming, which are supposed to be more affordable than standard data
A look at the bundles from Vodacom and Telkom, however, reveal that these bundles no longer offer great value to the customer when compared to the alternatives above.
For example, a 1GB Vodacom URL bundle is more expensive than 5GB of prepaid data from Cell C.
For the same price as a 10GB Vodacom URL bundle you can get a Telkom 180GB data package from Axxess or Afrihost.
Telkom’s LIT bundles offer slightly better value but still compare poorly to the month-to-month prices and Cell C’s prepaid offerings.
|Streaming-only bundles
|Package
|Data
|Validity
|Price
|Vodacom URL
|1GB
|30 days
|R75
|Vodacom URL
|3GB
|30 days
|R169
|Vodacom URL
|5GB
|90 days
|R259
|Vodacom URL
|10GB
|90 days
|R499
|Telkom LIT
|5GB
|31 days
|R200
|Telkom LIT
|10GB
|31 days
|R280
|Telkom LIT
|25GB
|31 days
|R350
|Telkom LIT
|50GB
|31 days
|R400
Best contracts
If you’re willing to enter into a long-term contract, MTN recently launched its MyMTN Home Wi-Fi packages, which offer up to 1TB of data every month.
That package will cost you R999 per month over 24 months.
If you are on a tighter budget, you can get the MyMTN Home 120GB deal with 50GB anytime data, 50GB after-hours data, 10GB for music streaming, and another 10GB for videoconferencing.
The table below shows MTN’s Home Wi-Fi packages, which are offered on contract with a router included.
|MTN Home Wi-Fi contracts
|Package
|Anytime data
|After hours data
|Other data
|Price with router
|MyMTN Home 120GB
|50GB
|50GB
|20GB
|R269 x 24
|MyMTN Home 150GB
|75GB
|75GB
|–
|R399 x 24
|MyMTN Home 220GB
|110GB
|110GB
|–
|R499 x 24
|MyMTN Home 500GB
|250GB
|250GB
|–
|R699 x 24
|MyMTN Home 1,000GB
|1TB
|–
|–
|R999 x 24
