The best mobile data deals for streaming in South Africa

Online video streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, and DStv Now offer a convenient way to watch TV shows and movies.

Unfortunately, using them not only requires paying a subscription fee but also a lot of data, a commodity which can be very expensive in South Africa.

Ideally, an uncapped package would be the best option, allowing you to stream as often and as much as you like.

Affordable uncapped data packages are typically offered on fixed connections like fibre and DSL.

While these connectivity options are now cheaper than ever before, they are still not accessible to everyone.

Mobile networks in South Africa offer far greater coverage than fibre networks.

We’ve assembled some of the best priced mobile data packages to consider for streaming.

Best prepaid LTE prices

Most prepaid data bundles are expensive when compared to contracts options, making them a bad choice if you plan to stream hours of content.

However, Cell C recently launched its Home Connecta Flexi products, offering the most affordable prepaid LTE prices in the country.

From as little as R59, you can get 5GB anytime data and 5GB after-hours data.

That should cover you for about 5 hours of standard definition streaming on Netflix during the day, and another 5 hours between midnight and 06:00.

If you want to watch more content or enjoy better quality, you can go up to a 1TB anytime data at R899.

That would theoretically afford you data for more than 330 hours of HD streaming on Netflix.

The table below shows the various Cell C Home Connecta Flexi bundles available.