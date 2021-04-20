MTN launches new prepaid bundles – 10GB for R99

MTN is launching its new MTN BozzaGigs prepaid LTE offers, which includes a 10GB 30-day data bundle for R99.

The operator said these new products will offer customers exclusive prepaid data bundles on the country’s fastest mobile network.

Executive for corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan said MTN worked with relevant stakeholders to ensure it can keep its prices low and offer more value to customers to remain connected.

“We believe that these extra benefits will go a long way towards offering our customers even more value and keeping them connected with their loved ones on South Africa’s best network,” said O’Sullivan.

The new BozzaGig LTE bundles will be available from Wednesday 21 April.

They are structured with equal amounts of anytime data and night express data, which are valid for 30 days.

For example, 10GB bundle includes 5GB of anytime data and 5GB night express data for R99.

The largest offering – a 20GB bundle – includes 10GB of anytime data and 10GB night express data for R149.

How to buy

To use the bundles, customers must purchase a new MTN starter pack and migrate to an MTN BozzaGigs LTE plan by dialling the USSD shortcode *137#.

The migration must be performed within the first 30 days of the SIM card’s activation.

The table below shows the pricing and data allocations of MTN’s BozzaGigs LTE bundles.