MTN cuts prepaid data prices and launches new bundles – including 60GB and 90GB

MTN has revised its EverydayGigs data bundles and introduced a new EveryDay Talk product for prepaid customers.
The operator first launched EverydayGigs to allow prepaid customers to pay once and get a daily allocation of 1GB data without having to repeatedly recharge or convert airtime.
Its cheapest offering – the 1GB EverydayGigs bundle – provides 1GB of data at R29 per day.
MTN has now slashed prices on certain bundles, including the 7GB weekly offer falling from R149 to R99 and 14GB weekly from R199 to R179.
The 30GB monthly offer has been reduced from R499 to R349, and provides 1GB data each day for a month.
It is much cheaper than buying a once-off 30GB MTN monthly prepaid data bundle at R999.
MTN has also added 3-day offers, including a 6GB 3-day bundle – with a 2GB daily allocation – at R99.
The table below shows the revised pricing of MTN’s EverydayGiGs bundles.
|EverydayGigs
|Validity
|Total data allocation
|Daily allocation
|Old price
|New price
|1 Day
|1GB
|1GB
|R29
|R29
|2GB
|2GB
|R49
|R49
|3 Day
|3GB (New)
|1GB
|–
|R69
|6GB (New)
|2GB
|–
|R99
|9GB (New)
|3GB
|–
|R129
|Weekly
|7GB
|1GB
|R149
|R99
|14GB
|2GB
|R199
|R179
|21GB (New)
|3GB
|–
|R249
|Monthly
|30GB
|1GB
|R499
|R349
|60GB
|2GB
|R499
|90GB (New)
|3GB
|–
|R699
MTN has also launched a new EverydayTalk product where a customer pays once and then gets allocated with any network daily voice minutes.
“Amongst the available MTN Talk offers, prepaid customers will be able to get 90 minutes for R29 on the 3-day offer, 210 minutes on the 7-day offer for R49 and 900 minutes for R199 on the 30-day offer,” MTN said.
The table below shows the prices of MTN’s new EverydayTalk offers.
|EverydayGigs
|Validity
|Total voice allocation
|Daily allocation
|Old price
|3 Day
|15 Minutes
|5 Minutes
|R8
|45 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|R19
|90 Minutes
|30 Minutes
|R29
|180 Minutes
|60 Minutes
|R49
|Weekly
|35 Minutes
|5 Minutes
|R15
|105 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|R29
|210 Minutes
|30 Minutes
|R49
|420 Minutes
|60 Minutes
|R90
|Monthly
|150 Minutes
|5 Minutes
|R49
|450 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|R129
|900 Minutes
|30 Minutes
|R199
|1800 Minutes
|60 Minutes
|R299
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.