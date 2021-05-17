MTN cuts prepaid data prices and launches new bundles – including 60GB and 90GB

MTN has revised its EverydayGigs data bundles and introduced a new EveryDay Talk product for prepaid customers.

The operator first launched EverydayGigs to allow prepaid customers to pay once and get a daily allocation of 1GB data without having to repeatedly recharge or convert airtime.

Its cheapest offering – the 1GB EverydayGigs bundle – provides 1GB of data at R29 per day.

MTN has now slashed prices on certain bundles, including the 7GB weekly offer falling from R149 to R99 and 14GB weekly from R199 to R179.

The 30GB monthly offer has been reduced from R499 to R349, and provides 1GB data each day for a month.

It is much cheaper than buying a once-off 30GB MTN monthly prepaid data bundle at R999.

MTN has also added 3-day offers, including a 6GB 3-day bundle – with a 2GB daily allocation – at R99.

The table below shows the revised pricing of MTN’s EverydayGiGs bundles.

EverydayGigs Validity Total data allocation Daily allocation Old price New price 1 Day 1GB 1GB R29 R29 2GB 2GB R49 R49 3 Day 3GB (New) 1GB – R69 6GB (New) 2GB – R99 9GB (New) 3GB – R129 Weekly 7GB 1GB R149 R99 14GB 2GB R199 R179 21GB (New) 3GB – R249 Monthly 30GB 1GB R499 R349 60GB 2GB R499 90GB (New) 3GB – R699

MTN has also launched a new EverydayTalk product where a customer pays once and then gets allocated with any network daily voice minutes.

“Amongst the available MTN Talk offers, prepaid customers will be able to get 90 minutes for R29 on the 3-day offer, 210 minutes on the 7-day offer for R49 and 900 minutes for R199 on the 30-day offer,” MTN said.

The table below shows the prices of MTN’s new EverydayTalk offers.

EverydayGigs Validity Total voice allocation Daily allocation Old price 3 Day 15 Minutes 5 Minutes R8 45 Minutes 15 Minutes R19 90 Minutes 30 Minutes R29 180 Minutes 60 Minutes R49 Weekly 35 Minutes 5 Minutes R15 105 Minutes 15 Minutes R29 210 Minutes 30 Minutes R49 420 Minutes 60 Minutes R90 Monthly 150 Minutes 5 Minutes R49 450 Minutes 15 Minutes R129 900 Minutes 30 Minutes R199 1800 Minutes 60 Minutes R299

