Telkom international roaming launched for prepaid customers – but can cost R300,000 per GB

Telkom Mobile has launched international roaming to its prepaid and top-up customers, which includes voice, SMS, and data services.
Telkom said customers are now able to activate international roaming through its self-service platforms, either via the website on the self-service portal, or on USSD by dialling *180#.
Android device users can also use the Telkom app to activate international roaming on their account.
Andrew Dawson, executive product portfolio management at Telkom, said this development will improve their mobile subscribers’ customer experience.
The service will launch in two phases:
- The first phase will open up roaming to the countries and network operators listed in the table below.
- The second phase will target all neighbouring countries within the SADC region.
Dawson said although they have seen a significant decline in roaming traffic and revenues during the pandemic, they are ready to expand Telkom’s service offering in new markets and territories.
He said the international roaming rates for prepaid customers will essentially be similar to post-paid rates.
“As such, we are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers,” Dawson said.
Telkom international roaming rates
Telkom’s international roaming rates differ significantly from country to country and from operator to operator.
On Telna in the United States, Telkom users can expect to pay R5.00 per minute for calls, R1.50 per SMS, and R2,000 per GB for mobile data.
On Vodafone in Italy the price increases to between R50.00 and R100.00 per minute for calls, R10.00 per SMS, and R300,000.00 per GB for data.
The table below shows the countries and networks prepaid international roaming will be available on, with the prices associated with the service.
|Telkom International Roaming Rates
|Country
|Roaming Partner
|Making a call
|Receving a call
|SMS
|Data (per GB)
|United Kingdom
|Vodafone
|R15.00/min
|R15.00/min
|R5.00
|R5,000.00
|United States
|Telna
|R5.00/min
|Free
|R1.50
|R2,000.00
|United States
|T-Mobile
|R5.00/min
|Free
|R1.50
|R2,000.00
|United Arab Emirates
|DU
|R30.00/min
|R30.00/min
|R10.00
|R5,000.00
|Botswana
|Btc Mobile
|R15.00/min
|Free
|R5.00
|R5,000.00
|Botswana
|Orange
|R15.00/min
|R15.00/min
|R5.00
|R5,000.00
|Mozambique
|Movitel S.A.
|R30.00/min
|R30.00/min
|R10.00
|R200,000.00
|Zambia
|Zamtel
|R30.00/min
|Free
|R5.00
|R25,000.00
|Nigeria
|MTN Nigeria
|R30.00/min
|R30.00/min
|R5.00
|R300,000.00
|Congo (DRC)
|Africell
|R7.00/min
|Free
|R5.00
|R5,000.00
|Turkey
|Vodafone Turkey
|R50.00/min
|R25.00/min
|R10.00
|R300,000.00
|Italy
|Vodafone
|R50.00/min
|R25.00/min
|R10.00
|R300,000.00
|Cameroon
|MTN Cameroon
|R50.00/min
|Free
|R10.00
|R250,000.00
|Lesotho
|Econet
|R7.00/min
|Free
|R5.00
|R5,000.00
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.