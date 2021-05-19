Telkom international roaming launched for prepaid customers – but can cost R300,000 per GB

Telkom Mobile has launched international roaming to its prepaid and top-up customers, which includes voice, SMS, and data services.

Telkom said customers are now able to activate international roaming through its self-service platforms, either via the website on the self-service portal, or on USSD by dialling *180#.

Android device users can also use the Telkom app to activate international roaming on their account.

Andrew Dawson, executive product portfolio management at Telkom, said this development will improve their mobile subscribers’ customer experience.

The service will launch in two phases:

The first phase will open up roaming to the countries and network operators listed in the table below.

The second phase will target all neighbouring countries within the SADC region.

Dawson said although they have seen a significant decline in roaming traffic and revenues during the pandemic, they are ready to expand Telkom’s service offering in new markets and territories.

He said the international roaming rates for prepaid customers will essentially be similar to post-paid rates.

“As such, we are thrilled to introduce this proposition to our prepaid customers,” Dawson said.

Telkom international roaming rates

Telkom’s international roaming rates differ significantly from country to country and from operator to operator.

On Telna in the United States, Telkom users can expect to pay R5.00 per minute for calls, R1.50 per SMS, and R2,000 per GB for mobile data.

On Vodafone in Italy the price increases to between R50.00 and R100.00 per minute for calls, R10.00 per SMS, and R300,000.00 per GB for data.

The table below shows the countries and networks prepaid international roaming will be available on, with the prices associated with the service.

Telkom International Roaming Rates Country Roaming Partner Making a call Receving a call SMS Data (per GB) United Kingdom Vodafone R15.00/min R15.00/min R5.00 R5,000.00 United States Telna R5.00/min Free R1.50 R2,000.00 United States T-Mobile R5.00/min Free R1.50 R2,000.00 United Arab Emirates DU R30.00/min R30.00/min R10.00 R5,000.00 Botswana Btc Mobile R15.00/min Free R5.00 R5,000.00 Botswana Orange R15.00/min R15.00/min R5.00 R5,000.00 Mozambique Movitel S.A. R30.00/min R30.00/min R10.00 R200,000.00 Zambia Zamtel R30.00/min Free R5.00 R25,000.00 Nigeria MTN Nigeria R30.00/min R30.00/min R5.00 R300,000.00 Congo (DRC) Africell R7.00/min Free R5.00 R5,000.00 Turkey Vodafone Turkey R50.00/min R25.00/min R10.00 R300,000.00 Italy Vodafone R50.00/min R25.00/min R10.00 R300,000.00 Cameroon MTN Cameroon R50.00/min Free R10.00 R250,000.00 Lesotho Econet R7.00/min Free R5.00 R5,000.00

