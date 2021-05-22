Big mobile data deals – From 10GB to 1TB

South Africans are now enjoying the lowest ever mobile data prices thanks for significant price cuts from operators over the last two years.

The country now boasts some of the cheapest prices for large mobile data packages in Africa.

South Africa is also the only country where consumers can buy an uncapped 5G service for under R1,000 per month.

These more affordable large data packages came at a time when more people are relying on mobile data to stay connected and work from home.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way people work and play. South Africans are now relying on an Internet connection for work, education, and entertainment.

Fixed line access – fibre and DSL – are the preferred access mediums, but not everyone can afford these services and they are not available in all areas.

This has increased the reliance on 4G and 5G products with large monthly usage limits.

Good news is that Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C have launched affordable high-end data packages to serve this need.

For those looking for an uncapped solution, Rain’s unlimited 4G and 5G products are a good option if they cannot ger fibre or DSL.

Telkom, MTN, and Cell C have also launched 1TB LTE products which should provide enough data for most households.

Best deals

The table below shows the best mobile data offers from South Africa’s mobile networks, arranged according to data allocations and price.

We’ve focused on mobile packages offering 10GB or more data, with both prepaid and contract options considered. All contracts are for 24 months.