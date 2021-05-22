Big mobile data deals – From 10GB to 1TB

South Africans are now enjoying the lowest ever mobile data prices thanks for significant price cuts from operators over the last two years.
The country now boasts some of the cheapest prices for large mobile data packages in Africa.
South Africa is also the only country where consumers can buy an uncapped 5G service for under R1,000 per month.
These more affordable large data packages came at a time when more people are relying on mobile data to stay connected and work from home.
The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way people work and play. South Africans are now relying on an Internet connection for work, education, and entertainment.
Fixed line access – fibre and DSL – are the preferred access mediums, but not everyone can afford these services and they are not available in all areas.
This has increased the reliance on 4G and 5G products with large monthly usage limits.
Good news is that Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C have launched affordable high-end data packages to serve this need.
For those looking for an uncapped solution, Rain’s unlimited 4G and 5G products are a good option if they cannot ger fibre or DSL.
Telkom, MTN, and Cell C have also launched 1TB LTE products which should provide enough data for most households.
Best deals
The table below shows the best mobile data offers from South Africa’s mobile networks, arranged according to data allocations and price.
We’ve focused on mobile packages offering 10GB or more data, with both prepaid and contract options considered. All contracts are for 24 months.
|Big mobile data packages in South Africa
|Network
|Anytime data
|Night time data
|Package name
|Price
|10GB – 20GB
|Cell C
|5GB
|5GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid 10GB
|R59
|Telkom
|5GB
|5GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Contract 5GB
|R59
|Telkom
|5GB
|5GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid 5GB
|R99
|Telkom
|10GB
|10GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Contract 10GB
|R99
|Vodacom
|5GB
|5GB
|Red Hot Data Contract 10GB
|R129
|Cell C
|10GB
|10GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid 20GB
|R139
|MTN
|10GB
|10GB
|My MTNChoice Contract 20GB
|R149
|Vodacom
|10GB
|10GB
|Red Hot Data Contract 20GB
|R149
|30GB – 50GB
|Cell C
|25GB
|25GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid
|R179
|MTN
|20GB
|20GB
|My MTNChoice Contract 40GB
|R199
|Vodacom
|20GB
|20GB
|Red Hot Data Contract 40GB
|R199
|Vodacom
|30GB
|–
|Red Hot Data Contract 30GB
|R299
|Telkom
|20GB
|20GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Contract 20GB
|R248
|Telkom
|20GB
|20GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid 20GB
|R249
|80GB – 150GB
|Cell C
|50GB
|50GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid 100GB
|R199
|MTN
|50GB
|50GB
|MyMTN Home Wi-Fi Contract 100GB
|R269
|Telkom
|40GB
|40GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 40GB
|R348
|Telkom
|40GB
|40GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Prepaid 40GB
|R359
|MTN
|75GB
|75GB
|MyMTN Home Wi-Fi Contract 150GB
|R399
|200GB – 300GB
|Cell C
|100GB
|100GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid 200GB
|R389
|Vodacom
|100GB
|100GB
|Home Internet 10Mbps Contract 200GB
|R399
|Vodacom
|100GB
|100GB
|Red Hot Data Contract 200GB
|R449
|MTN
|110GB
|110GB
|MyMTN Home Wi-Fi Contract 220GB
|R499
|Telkom
|120GB
|120GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 120GB
|R699
|Telkom
|120GB
|120GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Prepaid 120GB
|R759
|300GB – 400GB
|Cell C
|200GB
|200GB
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid 400GB
|R699
|Vodacom
|200GB
|200GB
|Home Internet 10Mbps Contract 400GB
|R699
|Telkom
|220GB
|220GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract 220GB
|R999
|Telkom
|220GB
|220GB
|SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid 220GB
|R1,059
|500GB – 800GB
|MTN
|250GB
|250GB
|MyMTN Home Wi-Fi Contract 500GB
|R699
|Vodacom
|300GB
|300GB
|Home Internet 20Mbps Contract 600GB
|R999
|Vodacom
|400GB
|400GB
|Home Internet 20Mbps Contract 800GB
|R1,099
|1TB
|Cell C
|1,000GB
|–
|Home Connecta Flexi Prepaid
|R899
|MTN
|1,000GB
|–
|MyMTN Home Wi-Fi Contract
|R959
|Telkom
|1,000GB
|–
|SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract
|R999
