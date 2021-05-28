Nokia 2720 Flip with 28-day battery life now available from Vodacom

Vodacom has announced it now offers the Nokia 2720 Flip – a 4G-enabled flip phone with a conventional feature phone keyboard and support for smartphone apps.

The Nokia 2720 Flip – which was originally launched in September 2019 – is a reworked version of 2009’s Nokia 2720 Fold.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 205 chip paired with 512MB RAM, and offers 4G of internal storage, expandable through a microSD card slot.

It runs the Linux-based KaiOS operating system, which offers support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps.

Users get a 2.8-inch internal display with a 240 x 320 resolution, and a 1.3-inch external screen with 240 x 240 resolution, which lets you check messages or see who is calling.

A T9 keyboard provides large physical number and dialling buttons for input, while a navigation stick lets you scroll through the interface.

You won’t be taking many award-winning photos with this phone, however, as it only sports a single 2MP camera on the rear.

Vodacom claimed the phone offered up to a 30-day battery life, while Nokia itself states it supports 28 days of standby time in 3G mode.

Designed for special needs

Vodacom said the device was specifically created for the special needs market – providing greater access for senior citizens, people living with disabilities and those who experience other communication barriers.

As part of this, it features a built-in emergency button that can send an SMS with location details to five pre-determined contacts loaded by the user, free of charge.

The device also stores In Case of Emergency (ICE) information, including critical medical information and emergency contacts.

In addition, users have access to Google Assistant to perform a variety of functions by simply using their voice.

Pricing and value-added services

The Nokia 2720 is available at Vodacom for R1,549.00 on prepaid, while postpaid packages are also on offer.

Customers who opt for the latter can bundle Vodacom’s Hero Assist and Medical Assist, which offer emergency services, such as roadside assistance or security in the event of a home invasion.

Below are the specifications and images of the Nokia 2720 Flip.

Nokia 2720 Flip OS KaiOS Display Internal: 2.8-inch 240 x 320 LCD

External: 1.3-inch 240 x 240 Processor Snapdragon 205 RAM 512MB Storage 4GB, microSD up to 32GB Rear camera 2MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery Removable 1,500mAh pack

700 hours Dimensions 192.7 x 54.5 x 11.6mm (118g) Price R1,549

