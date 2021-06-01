Vodacom network problems across South Africa

Vodacom subscribers all over South Africa have taken to social media to complain about network problems, which the mobile operator has acknowledged.

“We are aware that certain customers are currently experiencing intermittent connectivity issues. Our technicians are working hard to fix the fault. We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused,” the network is saying in response to complaints on Twitter.

The company has said that it is having voice and data issues across the country.

Data from Downdetecor indicates that the problems on the Vodacom network started at around 13:00.

“Vodacom has once again disappointed me…. an hour without inetwork…. tried switching off my phone and back on still,” one subscriber stated on Twitter around 14:30.

MyBroadband is currently conducting drive testing around South Africa and our test rigs are showing that there are problems when trying to connect to the Vodacom network from our Huawei devices, but not Samsung.

MyBroadband has contacted Vodacom for feedback on the outage, and the network did not immediately respond by the time of publication.

Update: Vodacom told MyBroadband that as of 15:00, it has found the fault and was busy fixing it.

“Vodacom has isolated the fault that caused intermittent connectivity issues and services are currently being restored. We thank customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused,” the company stated.

Final update: At 16:15, Vodacom confirmed that it has resolved the fault.

“Vodacom has resolved the fault that caused some customers to experience intermittent connectivity earlier this afternoon. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience that this caused.”

