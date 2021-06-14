Best and worst mobile operators in South Africa — with a big surprise

The latest MyBroadband Insights report revealed that MTN is the mobile operator with the highest customer satisfaction rating in South Africa.

The report is based on feedback from 13,069 mobile subscribers who rated their mobile operator on overall satisfaction. The responses were collected between 1 January 2021 and 1 June 2021.

MyBroadband Insights processed the customer satisfaction ratings to provide an average score for each mobile operator.

MTN topped the rankings with an average score of 82%. MTN has topped the rankings over the last few years, so this result was expected.

What came as a surprise was that Telkom ranked second ahead of Vodacom, which finished third.

Vodacom was traditionally a close contender for the top spot, but this time around, it could not achieve a score above 70%.

On the other end of the scale, Rain finished last with a customer satisfaction score of 52%.

Rain’s poor rating was anticipated. The operator has been dogged with network and customer support issues since the lockdown started.

An influx of subscribers caused network congestion in some areas and flooded Rain’s customer support channels.

The operator is addressing these problems through a three-pronged approach — improve coverage, protect against load-shedding outages, and employ more support staff.

Customer satisfaction is also a key deliverable for Rain’s management team to encourage improved performance.

In a proactive measure to help 4G customers with slow speeds, Rain is migrating them to its 5G network for free.

If these measures are successful, they should reflect in the customer satisfaction ratings in the future.

Best and worst mobile operators

The table below provides an overview of the best and worst mobile operators in South Africa.

Mobile Operator Customer Satisfaction Ratings Mobile Operator Total MTN 82% Telkom 71% Vodacom 68% Cell C 66% Rain 52%

Now read: Best fibre ISP in South Africa revealed