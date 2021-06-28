Best month-to-month mobile data deals in South Africa

If you don’t fancy signing up for a long-term contract, there are multiple mobile data packages available in South Africa on a month-to-month basis.
While fibre is the ideal option for Internet users with big data requirements, it’s not readily available to most South African households yet.
Mobile broadband is available more widely but is also more expensive. The data speeds on mobile networks can also vary greatly based on your location and the time of day.
The most attractive mobile data prices are often offered on long-term contracts, but this locks you into a single provider for 12 to 36 months.
Cancelling your contract before its terms expire will incur a penalty.
Opting for prepaid gives you the freedom to jump between providers without any penalty fees, but prepaid data packages are typically more expensive compared to contracts.
Month-to-month products strike a balance between both prepaid and longer-term contract packages.
Although payments recur on a monthly basis, like on a contract, you can cancel your package at any time without incurring penalty fees.
This is because payments are made upfront instead of on a postpaid basis, so there is no financial risk to mobile network operators of delinquency from the subscriber.
The table below shows the capped month-to-month LTE packages available on MTN and Telkom’s networks.
|Capped LTE packages
|Data
|Service provider(s)
|MTN
|Telkom
|30GB anytime data
30GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R199
|R199
|50GB anytime data
50GB night data
|Axxess
|–
|R299
|60GB anytime data
60GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R349
|–
|70GB anytime data
70GB night data
|Axxess / Telkom
|–
|R399
|75GB anytime data
75GB night data
|MTN
|R399
|–
|90GB anytime data
90GB night data
|Axxess / Telkom
|–
|R499
|100GB anytime data
100GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R549
|–
|110GB anytime data
110GB night data
|MTN
|R499
|–
|120GB anytime data
120GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess / Telkom
|–
|R699
|150GB anytime data
150GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R749
|–
|200GB anytime data
200GB night data
|MTN
|R699
|–
|200GB anytime data
200GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R949
|–
|220GB anytime data
220GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|–
|R999
|300GB anytime data
300GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R1,349
|–
|500GB anytime data
500GB night data
|Afrihost / Axxess
|R1,949
|–
|1TB anytime data
|Telkom
|–
|R999
Uncapped packages
If you don’t want to concern yourself with monitoring your data usage, there are also uncapped mobile data packages on month-to-month deals.
Rain’s uncapped 4G and 5G deals are the cheapest of their kind in the country, starting at just R250 for an Unlimited Off-Peak 4G package.
For those requiring greater speed, it also offers two 5G packages, both of which are currently available at discounted prices.
Supersonic also provides an uncapped fixed LTE service at R999 per month.
The table below shows all the uncapped mobile data packages available on a month-to-month basis.
|Uncapped packages
|Data
|Download speeds and other limits
|Price
|Rain Unlimited 4G for phones
|Only for phones
No hotspot support
360p video streaming
|R299
|Rain Unlimited 4G Off-peak
|Best effort speeds
23:00-18:00 – Uncapped
18:00-23:00 – R50 per GB
|R250
|Rain Unlimited 4G 24/7
|Up to 10Mbps
360p video streaming
|R479
|Rain Unlimited 5G Home Standard
|Up to 30Mbps
720p video streaming
|R699 (R479 on promo)
|Rain Unlimited 5G Home Premium
|“Ultra-fast 5G download speeds”
1080p video streaming
|R999 (R699 on promo)
|Supersonic
|Up to 70Mbps download
Up to 25Mbps upload
|R999
|Afrihost Pure Uncapped LTE
|Up to 150Mbps
1TB FUP
|R2,949
Prepaid is catching up
There are still many more month-to-month options than prepaid when it comes to mobile data products with big data allocations.
However, Cell C has also started to offer attractive prices with large amounts of data with its Home Connecta Flexi packages.
Starting at a once-off price of R59, subscribers can get a 10GB bundle with 5GB of anytime data and 5GB night-time data.
Cell C charges the same price for a 50GB + 50GB package as Axxess and Afrihost do on a 30GB + 30GB plan.
For heavier data users, the Home Connecta Flexi packages top out at a 1TB anytime bundle for R899 per month.
|Cell C Home Connecta Flexi
|Data allocation
|Network
|Price
|5GB anytime data
5GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R59
|10GB anytime data
10GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R139
|25GB anytime data
25GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R179
|50GB anytime data
50GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R199
|100GB anytime data
100GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R389
|200GB anytime data
200GB night data
|Cell C / MTN
|R699
|1TB anytime data
|Cell C / MTN
|R899
