Best month-to-month mobile data deals in South Africa

If you don’t fancy signing up for a long-term contract, there are multiple mobile data packages available in South Africa on a month-to-month basis. While fibre is the ideal option for Internet users with big data requirements, it’s not readily available to most South African households yet. Mobile broadband is available more widely but is also more expensive. The data speeds on mobile networks can also vary greatly based on your location and the time of day. The most attractive mobile data prices are often offered on long-term contracts, but this locks you into a single provider for 12 to 36 months. Cancelling your contract before its terms expire will incur a penalty.

Opting for prepaid gives you the freedom to jump between providers without any penalty fees, but prepaid data packages are typically more expensive compared to contracts. Month-to-month products strike a balance between both prepaid and longer-term contract packages. Although payments recur on a monthly basis, like on a contract, you can cancel your package at any time without incurring penalty fees. This is because payments are made upfront instead of on a postpaid basis, so there is no financial risk to mobile network operators of delinquency from the subscriber.

The table below shows the capped month-to-month LTE packages available on MTN and Telkom’s networks.

Capped LTE packages Data Service provider(s) MTN Telkom 30GB anytime data

30GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R199 R199 50GB anytime data

50GB night data Axxess – R299 60GB anytime data

60GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R349 – 70GB anytime data

70GB night data Axxess / Telkom – R399 75GB anytime data

75GB night data MTN R399 – 90GB anytime data

90GB night data Axxess / Telkom – R499 100GB anytime data

100GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R549 – 110GB anytime data

110GB night data MTN R499 – 120GB anytime data

120GB night data Afrihost / Axxess / Telkom – R699 150GB anytime data

150GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R749 – 200GB anytime data

200GB night data MTN R699 – 200GB anytime data

200GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R949 – 220GB anytime data

220GB night data Afrihost / Axxess – R999 300GB anytime data

300GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R1,349 – 500GB anytime data

500GB night data Afrihost / Axxess R1,949 – 1TB anytime data Telkom – R999

Uncapped packages

If you don’t want to concern yourself with monitoring your data usage, there are also uncapped mobile data packages on month-to-month deals.

Rain’s uncapped 4G and 5G deals are the cheapest of their kind in the country, starting at just R250 for an Unlimited Off-Peak 4G package.

For those requiring greater speed, it also offers two 5G packages, both of which are currently available at discounted prices.

Supersonic also provides an uncapped fixed LTE service at R999 per month.

The table below shows all the uncapped mobile data packages available on a month-to-month basis.