MTN eSwatini network offline amid pro-democracy protests

MTN eSwatini confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it is currently experiencing disruption to services and connectivity as of 29 June 2021.

“Meeting our customers’ needs remain a key priority for us. We are committed to restoring our services and connectivity as soon as possible, we encourage all our customers to make use of the various self-service offerings through our digital platforms,” said MTN eSwatini CEO Wandile Mtshali.

“As a precaution, we are exploring all necessary measures to ensure the safety our customers, staff and partners. We will monitor the situation and keep our customers updated on all relevant developments.”

MTN eSwatini said that it will continue engaging with all relevant stakeholders and authorities to minimise and limit the duration out of the outage.

“We remain committed to ensuring a peaceful, harmonious, and respectful relationship with all stakeholders in Eswatini,” MTN said.

The disruption to MTN’s services in the landlocked nation comes amid pro-democracy protests, which spread to the capital Mbabane on Tuesday.

Daily Maverick reported that the government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and closed schools.

eSwatini’s government denied claims on social media that King Mswati III fled the country on Monday night.

According to the report, the protests against Mswati’s autocratic rule seem to have been sparked by the death of Thabani Nkomonye, a law student who reportedly died in May while in police custody.

