Cheapest WhatsApp data bundles in South Africa

South Africa’s mobile network operators offer a range of WhatsApp-only data bundles for users who spend lots of time on the platform.

WhatsApp is not just the world’s most popular messaging app but also a big favourite among South Africans.

The chat app allows its users to keep in touch via text, video, or voice calls, and to share media and online links, among other features.

Being this feature-rich comes at a cost, however. Using WhatsApp consumes mobile data, which can become an expensive exercise if not monitored carefully.

If you spend loads of time on the platform and away from a Wi-Fi hotspot, it might be a good idea to purchase a dedicated WhatsApp data bundle.

Three of South Africa’s mobile operators — Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C — offer great prices on monthly WhatsApp data bundles, at a fraction of the price of standard mobile data.

For example, Vodacom’s 1GB monthly WhatsApp Ticket is priced at R35, much less than the R85 charge for 1GB of monthly mobile data.

Similarly, MTN’s 1GB WhatsApp social bundle costs R30, as opposed to its normal 1GB monthly mobile data bundle price of R99.

The networks also offer cheaper bundles that are valid over shorter times, like daily or weekly bundles.

The table below shows the various WhatsApp data bundles available from Vodacom, MTN, and Cell C.