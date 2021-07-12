Vodacom and MTN forced to close stores due to looting and violence

South Africa’s major mobile network operators have closed a number of their stores and call centres due to the raging public violence across KwaZulu-Natal.

Shops across the province and in the areas of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, in particular, have been hit by rampant looting in the last few days.

Under the guise of the #FreeZuma campaign, which is calling for people to take to the streets in support of former president Jacob Zuma, many people have ransacked stores for food, clothing, electronics, and general goods.

Videos on social media even show opportunistic plunderers making off with big-screen TVs and stripping cars at a vehicle dealership of their engines and wheels.

A number of shops have also been badly damaged and set alight.

According to police, more than 200 people had been arrested by 8:30 on Monday morning, prior to further looting throughout the day.

Malls and shopping centres have been major targets in the attacks, prime locations for cellular stores.

One tweet showed a group of people raiding a Cell C store in Tongaat Central before police arrive on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what items the group had made off with.

Vodacom, MTN and Cell C have told MyBroadband that their operations had been severely impacted.

“Given the current protests, all Vodacom stores in KwaZulu-Natal, many stores in Gauteng, and certain stores in other provinces have been closed on a temporary basis,” said Vodacom.

After monitoring the incidents of rioting and looting in the province, MTN kept most of its stores in KwaZulu-Natal closed on Monday.

“The bulk of our stores in KZN were not open today, due to the ongoing risk of violence both related to the stores and public transport systems that have also been targeted,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

In addition, the operator’s primary call centre in KwaZulu-Natal was heavily impacted and operating at minimal capacity.

MTN said it expects to provide a further update overnight, and MyBroadband was told more store closures were possible across the country.

Cell C also confirmed that several of its stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng had been vandalised.

As a precautionary measure, the operator temporarily closed a number of stores.

“We are assessing the exact number of stores impacted and the extent of these incidents and will provide a further update when we have details,” Cell C said.

The three operators said the safety of their customers and employees were a first priority, and advised customers to use their respective mobile apps and other self-service channels for assistance at this time.

These are outlined below:

Vodacom

USSD – *135#

WhatsApp – 082 009 8624

Call centre – 082 135

Website – www.vodacom.co.za

MTN

USSD – *136#

WhatsApp – 083 123 0011

Facebook –

Twitter –

Website – www.mtn.co.za

Cell C

Call from Cell C – Dial 130

Call from other network – Dial 084 135

Telkom did not respond to requests for comment on how the looting impacted their operations.