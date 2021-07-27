Vodacom and Nokia build 500Gbps network

Vodacom and Nokia announced in a statement on Tuesday that they have successfully established a high-capacity 500Gbps link between Vodacom’s regional data centres in Midrand.

They also built a 300Gbps link over a long-distance route between Cape Town and Midrand. The companies achieved this without any electrical regeneration on a route that spans more than 1,600 kilometres.

The trial is part of an effort to transform Vodacom’s nationwide optical transmission network through Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) chipset hardware.

According to Vodacom and Nokia, the companies achieved the highest data transmission rates and performance across their live optical network.

The optical transmission network allows the transference of data on different light frequencies in an optic fibre cable.

Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch will help Vodacom South Africa maintain high-quality data services across the country, the companies said.

It will also ensure that Vodacom’s optical network is ready for the higher peak network speeds, which will result from the expansion of 5G services.

The network will connect all major South African cities, large data centres, and network hubs.

“Nokia’s PSE technology provides greater network capacity while also reducing the cost per bit, significantly improving power savings,” said Roque Lozano, vice president of IP and optics for the Middle East and Africa market at Nokia.

“Our solution will support the operator in meeting the ever-growing demand for more capacity that comes with 5G, fibre-to-the-home and Enterprise DCI, maximizing its optical network’s performance with highly reliable and flexible new services.”

Nokia and Vodacom provided the following details of products and services used for the trial:

Nokia PSE-3 is powered by Probabilistic Constellation Shaping (PCS), a concept pioneered by Nokia Bell Labs, which allows for the extraction of as much capacity as possible over an optical channel. It enables maximizing the performance and capacity of every link in the optical network.

Nokia’s wavelength routing technology is powered by a Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless with FlexGrid (CDC-F) optical switch architecture. It is a high-performance, non-blocking optical switch architecture for maximum performance.

Nokia high-capacity muxponder (S4X400) was used during the trial over the live network. The solution can seamlessly be deployed on Vodacom’s network for high-performance applications over metro, regional, and long-haul optical networks.

