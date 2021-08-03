Telkom FreeMe gets Telegram data

Telkom has added messaging platform Telegram to its FreeMe postpaid plans and prepaid bundles.

The operator said it had observed keen interest and sizeable uptake to this platform by a significant portion of its customers since the start of 2021, as many sought out chat app alternatives mainly due to privacy reasons.

“Within 72 hours of WhatsApp’s privacy policy update at the start of the year, approximately 25 million users across the world had downloaded alternative messaging platform Telegram and over 800,000 joined Signal,” Telkom said.

“South Africa was no exception, as a number of mobile customers downloaded and activated Telegram accounts too.”

Telkom’s FreeMe values include voice calls, SMSs, all-purpose data, data for streaming, and WhatsApp-specific data.

The operator emphasised it was not dumping WhatsApp, but has merely added Telegram to the FreeMe value.

Telkom executive for product portfolio management Andrew Dawson said this was a proactive initiative that sought to give Telkom customers more options to communicate.

“Our customers have reached out to us through social media and other channels to ask when Telegram would be coming to Telkom,” Dawson said.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to answer their request and offer them something still within the FreeMe plans that they see value in and love.”

Telkom said Telegram data would be available on the following plans:

Old and new FreeMe plans

Old and new FreeMe TopUp plans

FreeMe Family plans

FreeMe Share Plans — FreeMe Share 36GB, FreeMe Share 58GB, and FreeMe Share Unlimited.

FreeMe prepaid bundles

