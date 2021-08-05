Vodacom launches radio station

Vodacom has launched a sports radio station that brings mobile phone users in South Africa live coverage of the English Premier League.

The English Premier League (EPL) is one of the most widely followed soccer leagues globally, with millions of supporters in South Africa.

Vodacom Sports Radio lets Vodacom customers use their mobile phones and tablets to keep up with the latest EPL news and listen to live matches.

“We’re excited to add another innovative digital service to our product portfolio,” said Mariam Cassim, chief officer of Vodacom financial and digital services.

“Vodacom Sports Radio’s mission is to democratise access to football to achieve inclusion for all fans.”

Vodacom Sports Radio provides audio commentary of all 380 EPL games, which from 13 August are broadcast live.

These are accompanied by pre-match banter and post-game discussions from soccer experts, with fans having the choice of which teams they would like to listen to.

Subscribers also have access to daily news updates, highlights packages, podcast content, announcements of upcoming fixtures, and in-depth player and club information.

Vodacom Sports Radio is provided in partnership with talkSPORT International, the global audio partner of the Premier League.

The service is offered through daily, weekly or monthly subscription packages, starting at R3 a day.