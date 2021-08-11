South African mobile operator helpdesk testing — with surprising results

A recent mobile operator helpdesk test by MyBroadband revealed that it takes less than 3 minutes to get to an operator.

Many people complain about long holding times when calling their telecoms provider, especially for technical faults.

Another complaint is the laborious automated prompts before reaching a human who can help with the problem.

To see how valid these complaints are, MyBroadband tested the telephonic support from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom, and Rain.

For this test, MyBroadband called the helpline and measured how long it takes to get to a support agent. We also counted the number of inputs needed to reach the agent.

Rain allows callers to go directly to a helpdesk agent and had the best performance at 26 seconds.

This is an impressive performance considering the support challenges Rain faced a year ago when most of its channels collapsed.

It took between two minutes and three minutes to reach a human agent with the other mobile operators.

Concerning the number of inputs needed before you reach an agent — Vodacom and Cell C were tied for the highest number at five, with MTN requiring four.

The table below provides an overview of the results of MyBroadband Insights’ mobile operator helpdesk test.

It should be noted that this test only measured the time to get to an operator and not the quality of support.