Telkom slashes 1GB data prices

Telkom announced on Monday that it is reducing the price of its 1GB + 1GB all networks data bundle from R99 to R79.

It will also introduce a new 1.5GB + 1.5GB all networks data bundle at R89,00.

Both bundles include an allocation of anytime data, and after-hours data that can be used between o0:00 and 07:00 daily. These separate allocations are indicated by the plus symbol in the product description.

These deals will initially only be available on the *180# USSD menu. From 20 September 2021 they will be available on all other channels, Telkom stated.

The company said the bundles are available for purchase to all new and existing customers on prepaid, post-paid, top-up, and hybrid.

Telkom explained that the new bundles will be available as once-off or ad-hoc purchases only, and that no recurring purchases will be allowed.

All of the other business rules for data bundles on the Telkom network remain the same.

The bundles include the benefit of additional night-surfer data that is available for use between 00h00am to 07h00am.

Telkom’s data transfer service will be allowed on the all-network data only, as per the current data transfer rules.

Customers will be allowed to transfer data in the following denominations: 25MB, 50MB, 100MB, 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB per day.