Cheapest mobile data in South Africa

Telkom and Cell C offer the cheapest mobile data bundles in South Africa, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Telkom recently reduced its 1GB monthly data bundle price from R99 to R79 and introduced a new 1.5GB bundle at R89.

This comes after Vodacom and MTN twice cut their mobile data prices – in 2020 and 2021 – resulting in their popular 1GB monthly data price dropping below Telkom’s.

Those reductions came after the Competition Commission ordered the country’s two biggest operators to slash their data prices.

The overall result was that Vodacom and MTN’s 1GB monthly mobile data bundles dropped from R149 to R85 in two years, a massive reduction of 43%.

We compared the prices of various mobile data bundles on South Africa’s four major mobile networks, with allocations ranging between 1GB and 10GB, that are available to their prepaid, top-up, and postpaid customers.

Only bundle sizes that were available from two or more operators were included.

Cell C was the cheapest for all the bundles where it was represented — including for the 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 6GB bundles.

Telkom was the cheapest for 1GB and 5GB, and second-cheapest for 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB bundles.

Telkom’s big advantage was that its anytime allocations were valid for 60 days or until the end of the next calendar month, compared to the typical 30 days validity period of most other monthly bundles.

Notably, Vodacom was the only operator that did not offer night-time data on any of its bundles up to 10GB, and despite this, it was often the most expensive choice.

MTN’s night-time data was only available from 2GB and upwards.

The table below shows the prices of monthly mobile data bundles from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.

Monthly mobile data prices – 1GB to 10GB Mobile network Anytime data Night data Validity Price 1GB Telkom 1GB 1GB 60 days R79 Vodacom 1GB – 30 days R85 MTN 1GB – 30 days R85 1.5GB Cell C 1.6GB – 30 days R80 Telkom 1.5GB 1.5GB 60 days R89 MTN 1.5GB – 30 days R99 2GB Cell C 2GB 1GB 30 days R95 Telkom 2GB 2GB 60 days R139 MTN 2GB 2GB 30 days R149 Vodacom 2GB – 30 days R159 3GB Cell C 3GB 3GB 30 days R149 Telkom 3GB 3GB 60 days R199 MTN 3GB 3GB 30 days R199 Vodacom 3GB – 30 days R229 5GB Telkom 5GB 5GB 60 days R299 MTN 5GB 5GB 30 days R299 Vodacom 5GB – 30 days R349 6GB Cell C 6GB 5GB 30 days R249 MTN 6GB 6GB 30 days R349 10GB MTN 10GB 10GB 30 days R469 Vodacom 10GB – 30 days R469

Another noteworthy prepaid option is Cell C’s Home Connecta Flexi packages, which start at R59 for a 5GB + 5GB bundle and top out at a 1TB option for R899.

These packages are much cheaper than standard data bundles, with a 5GB Cell C Home Connecta Flexi service selling for less than a 1GB bundle from other operators, and the 10GB package selling for the same price as a 2GB bundle from Telkom.

The trade-off is that Cell C’s Home Connecta packages officially operate in a limited coverage area.

However, MyBroadband’s own tests have shown that you could connect to Cell C’s network using a Home Connecta Flexi SIM throughout Gauteng.

The table below summarises the Cell C Home Connecta Flexi prepaid packages available.