FNB Connect — The rise to 1 million subscribers

South Africa’s largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), FNB Connect, has seen massive growth over the last year, inching ever closer to 1 million subscribers.

FNB Connect CEO Bradwin Roper recently spoke to MyBroadband following the bank’s annual results for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Roper revealed that FNB Connect’s three-month active subscriber base had climbed from 710,242 to 832,700, increasing 17%.

In addition, data usage among its customers increased by 55%, from 4.7 petabytes to 7.3 petabytes (billion megabytes).

The surge comes after FNB Connect dropped the price of its 1GB monthly data bundle to R59 before the first lockdown started.

That makes it the cheapest 1GB 30-day bundle on any network in South Africa — cheaper than Vodacom and MTN’s R85, and Telkom’s R79.

Roper explained FNB Connect already met the United Nations’ World Broadband Commission’s target that the cost of a 1GB of data to be less than 2% of monthly GDP per capita by 2025.

“We come in at 1.4% of monthly income,” Roper said.

FNB Connect SIM TopUp sales also increased 49% from 357,074 to 532,350.

Roper attributed this success to some of the operator’s convenient money management capabilities.

FNB Connect offers several products on a month-to-month basis, giving customers the affordability of a contract but the flexibility of cancelling any time without penalties.

“You get the best of everything that a big telco can provide you, but on a month-to-month basis, and you can manage that all on-platform [app or website],” Roper said.

FNB Connect’s subscribers have not only used more data, but voice traffic was also up 77% from 1.15 billion minutes to 2 billion minutes.

Roper attributed this to many FNB customers still using feature phones who cannot afford or have little or no use for mobile data.

“When we sell for FNB Connect, we sell for every facet of all of our different client sets — all the way from wealthy to entry-level customers — and that’s where we are seeing this voice growth coming from,” Roper said.

“We forget that ordinary South Africans also need the ability to connect. 50% of South Africans are still on feature phones,” he stated.

FNB Connect’s TalkMax products starting at R299 per month have spoken well to this need, Roper explained.

“Those are disruptive price points, and we’ve seen phenomenal growth on that plan,” he said.

These packages offer unlimited calling to 120 unique numbers every month, as long as 15% of the user’s calls are incoming.

FNB Connect’s service provider division also saw an impressive increase in transaction volumes and penetration on the FNB app.

Purchases of products including electricity, airtime, and other vouchers surged from about R8.76 billion last year to R10.54 billion, a 20% jump.

65% of FNB’s total service provider sales were performed on the app, as opposed to 58% last year, showing that a more significant chunk of transactions was performed using the app.

Roper also revealed that FNB would be launching several new digital vouchers to purchase on the app soon.

These would be in addition to current options that include Showmax, Google Play, App Store, Spotify, Uber, and Steam vouchers.

These new vouchers include the following: