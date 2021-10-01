New deadlines for 4G and 5G spectrum auction

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced new timelines for the release of high-demand 4G and 5G International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, and the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) published.

This follows Icasa’s decision to consent to a court order setting aside its earlier Invitations To Apply (ITAs) for the sought-after radio frequency spectrum.

Icasa said at the time that it chose to consent to the order to avoid protracted litigation.

It also said that it hoped to hold the auction by the end of January 2022.

The regulator has now conceded that this was not a realistic dream and has set 1 March 2022 as the new start date for the auction as part of its plans for the “expedited” licensing of high demand spectrum and the WOAN.

Radiofrequency spectrum is the raw capacity that cellular networks like Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C use to offer their services.

In a statement issued on Friday, Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng said they would be consulting stakeholders on key aspects of the licensing of the spectrum and the WOAN.

Among other topics, Icasa would seek feedback on:

The implications of the release of high demand spectrum—and licensing of the WOAN—on competition in the market

The radio frequency bands to be licensed within the context of the yet-to-be-completed digital migration process

The nature and extent of obligations to be imposed

“Pursuant to the consultation process, the Authority may amend and/or re-issue the ITAs with a view to conducting an auction by the end of the current financial year,” Modimoeng stated.

“We would like to urge all interested stakeholders to participate fully in this consultative engagement and to engage openly and robustly to ensure that no further impediments are placed in the way of the finalisation of this critical economic intervention,” he said.

Modimoeng also appealed to stakeholders to accept the published timetable for both licensing processes to avoid unduly delaying the release of this much needed economic stimulus input.

Schedule for the expedited licensing of IMT spectrum

IMT spectrum licensing timetable Key activities Envisaged dates Publication of the Information Memorandum (“IM”) for Consultation 1 October 2021 Workshop on the IM 15 October 2021 Closing date for receiving public representations to the IM 1 November 2021 Publication of 2nd IM for consultation 15 November 2021 Closing date for Comments 29 November 2021 Publication of the ITA 10 December 2021 Closing date for receiving new and revised applications to the ITA 31 January 2022 Announcement of qualified bidders 21 February 2022 Start of the Auction process 1 March 2022

Schedule for expedited licensing of the WOAN

WOAN licensing timetable Key activities Envisaged dates Commencement of process to reconsider the composite ITA for an individual electronic communications network services (I-ECNS) and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licence to operate a Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) 1 October 2021 Publication of a consultation document in respect of the draft amended composite ITA for I-ECNS and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences to operate a WOAN 19 November 2021 Closing date for receiving written representations on the consultation document regarding the composite ITA for I-ECNS and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences to operate a WOAN. 10 January 2022 Publication of amended composite ITA for I-ECNS and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences to operate a WOAN. 14 February 2022 Public Workshops on the amended composite ITA for I- ECNS and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences to operate a WOAN 15 March 2022 Closing date for receiving applications in response to the composite ITA for I-ECNS and Radio Frequency Spectrum Licences to operate a WOAN. 13 May 2022

Now read: ICASA taking spectrum away from operators with data demand peaking