Unusual places in South Africa with Vodacom and MTN coverage

South Africa’s dominant mobile network providers — MTN and Vodacom — cover the vast majority of the country’s population.

MyBroadband contacted the two companies to find out about the unique and unusual areas where they provide coverage.

According to MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan, the company currently covers 99% of the South African population, with 3G and 4G connectivity covering 98% and 96%, respectively.

She also indicated that the company was working on expanding its 5G coverage.

“We have deployed 5G network not only in big metros but also in small towns such as Emalahleni, Rustenburg, Pietermaritzburg, and Hartbeespoort,” she said.

In comparison, a Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that Vodacom covers 99.9% of the South African population with 3G and 97.3% with 4G connectivity.

“We remain committed to extending rural coverage for the benefit of all citizens in South Africa, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the digital economy,” the spokesperson said.

The unique areas that MTN and Vodacom offer coverage are listed below.

The Isandlwana Battlefield — Vodacom

Vodacom’s coverage includes the iconic battlefield that saw the first significant encounter of the Anglo-Zulu War between the Zulu Kingdom and the British Empire.

The battle, which occurred in 1879, resulted in the death of 1,300 British troops and approximately 1,000 to 1,500 Zulu warriors.

Baviaanskloof — MTN

MTN’s network covers the region of Baviaanskloof, which is a World Heritage Site that runs through the Cape Fold Mountains of the Western Cape.

Baviaanskloof is also home to a popular nature reserve — the third largest protected area in South Africa.

Cango Caves — Vodacom

Vodacom’s network offers connectivity within the Cango Caves, one of the country’s best known and most popular tourist cave systems.

Located near the town of Oudtshoorn, the cave network is estimated to be over 20 million years old.

Robben Island — MTN

MTN’s network coverage extends past the shores of Cape Town to reach Robben Island, where the late President Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

Now a popular tourist attraction, Mandela was held in the maximum-security prison for 18 of the 27 years he spent imprisoned.

Palabora Copper Mine — Vodacom

Vodacom also offers cellular connectivity at the Palabora Copper Mine — South Africa’s leading copper producer.

Copper mining in Phalaborwa began in 1965 and reached full operation by 1967.

Table Mountain — MTN

One of South Africa’s most famous World Heritage Sites, Cape Town’s Table Mountain, has MTN cellular coverage.

The iconic formation is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and before the Covid-19 pandemic it was visited by approximately 4.2 million people annually.

Vredefort Dome — Vodacom

Vodacom coverage includes the Vredefort Dome, also referred to as the Vredefort Crater. It is the world’s largest verified asteroid-impact site.

The crater formed approximately two billion years ago when an asteroid, believed to have measured between five and ten kilometres in diameter, struck the Earth.

Tiffindell Ski Resort — MTN

MTN offers coverage at the Tiffindell Ski Resort, located on the slopes of the Ben MacDhui mountain.

The resort is open year-round, offering activities such as skiing and snowboarding in winter, as well as birding and mountain biking in summer.

The Sagole Baobab — Vodacom

Vodacom offers cellular connectivity at the site of South Africa’s largest baobab tree — the Sagole Baobab.

Located in Limpopo Province, the tree measures 32.89 metres in circumference and is a popular tourist destination.

