South Africa’s networks may get stopgap spectrum

The South African government is mulling a plan to temporarily issue sought-after radiofrequency spectrum to cellular network operators while a new spectrum auction process runs its course.

South Africa’s recently-minted communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that many legal complexities need to be navigated for such a proposal.

Should there be enough traction regarding Icasa’s updated timeline to license this precious spectrum permanently, the government could consider interim assignments.

In other words, the interim spectrum assignments must be strictly temporary — likely running from 1 December 2021 until the auction finishes in March 2022.

Radiofrequency spectrum is the raw capacity network operators such as MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C use to offer services.

South Africa’s mobile operator clamoured for years that additional frequencies must be released for 4G and 5G, promising better speeds and cheaper prices.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced its new timeline for the spectrum auction today.

Icasa’s plan is for the auction process to start on 1 March 2022.

This follows Icasa’s decision to consent to a court order setting aside its earlier Invitations To Apply (ITAs) for the sought-after radio frequency spectrum.

Telkom, E-tv, and MTN challenged Icasa’s ITAs, arguing that they were flawed for various reasons.

Icasa said that it chose to consent to the court order to avoid protracted litigation.

At the same time, Icasa plans to take back the spectrum it issued as an emergency measure at the start of South Africa’s national state of disaster due to Covid–19.

The regulator has given operators until 30 November 2021 to stop using the spectrum and give it back.

This leaves a window of at least four months — November to March — where South Africa’s mobile operators will be forced to operate on substantially less spectrum than they have been during the pandemic.

Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom have warned that this would cause network congestion and could even result in data price increases.

MyBroadband’s quarterly Mobile Network Quality reports showed that since Icasa released the temporary spectrum, the average download speeds on South Africa’s mobile networks increased substantially.

Our results revealed that at the end of June, the average download speed in South Africa was 10Mbps faster than a year ago.

If Icasa agreed with a proposal to issue interim spectrum while it concludes the spectrum auction, it could stop this gap.

South Africa’s spectrum licensing issue is also a component of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s plan for the country’s economic recovery.

“It is a matter which has been a problem because, for more than 12 years, we have had 11 ministers, each with their policy and undermining the need for auctioning spectrum and making cheap data available to the economy,” he said

A major stumbling block of South Africa’s spectrum fight is the migration from analogue to digital TV.

Government could free up frequencies currently used by the SABC and E-tv if it finalised South Africa’s migration to a new digital broadcasting standard.

This week Cabinet approved the revised integrated analogue switch-off implementation plan. It has scheduled to switch off the remaining analogue TV signal transmitters in South Africa by March 2022.

Considering that the outstanding digital migration was a major sticking point for Telkom, the fact that the migration schedule aligns with Icasa’s auction spectrum may not be a coincidence.

Ntshavheni said she doesn’t regard this as a new switch-off date for South Africa’s analogue TV signals. The country is already behind schedule on its international commitment to switching off by 17 June 2015, and she is simply catching up.

“I don’t have a new date for [analogue] switch-off; I have a catch-up date,” she said.

