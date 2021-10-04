South Africa’s ISPs want to slash mobile data prices — by forcing Vodacom and MTN to compete

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) must force cellular network operators like Vodacom and MTN to compete with Internet service providers on the price of mobile data.

“While there is ineffective competition, there is no lack of potential competitors,” says the Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA).

ISPA represents Internet service providers (ISPs), which have traditionally been limited to competing on copper and fibre networks.

ISPA contends that a client of a specific mobile network should not necessarily have to purchase their mobile data from that network.

“Mobile users should be provided with a choice of resellers, all competing to provide the best data deal,” it stated.

“This is the situation with the open-access fibre network model that has delivered high-quality broadband at affordable rates in SA.”

South African ISPs especially want to compete in the provisioning of corporate mobile data services.

For this reason, ISPA said it supports the remedies Icasa proposes in the wholesale market.

“ISPs would welcome being able to service the corporate [Access Point Name] and consumer market aggressively, but when approaching the mobile network operators, no wholesale products are available,” ISPA stated.

“Or they are quoted a wholesale rate that is above the retail rate. This makes it impossible to compete on price with the incumbents.”

ISPA said that it had noted developments around the assignment of high-demand spectrum and the licensing of a wireless open-access network operator (WOAN).

Icasa recently published new timetables for auctioning sought-after radiofrequency spectrum and the licensing of the WOAN.

The regulator aims to complete the spectrum auction by March 2022, while the licensing of the WOAN was delayed until after May 2022.

“The delay in completing these processes means delays in opening up competitive opportunities in the service layer,” ISPA stated.

“This should not in turn delay Icasa finalising the Mobile Broadband Service Regulations.”

ISPA explained that Icasa held virtual hearings recently to enable the public to comment on its draft Mobile Broadband Services Regulations.

Amongst other things, these regulations define wholesale and retail markets for the provision of mobile broadband services.

The regulations are based on Icasa’s finding that there is ineffective competition in these markets.