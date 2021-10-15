Best smartphones for under R500 per month

15 October 2021

Samsung and Apple launched their new devices in August and September respectively, and mobile network providers such as MTN and Vodacom are offering them on contract.

While these top-of-the-range devices come with hefty price tags, MyBroadband looked into the best devices you can get on contract for less than R500 a month.

We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focussing on data-centric packages.

The smallest data allocation compared comes with the Vodacom RED 500MB package, which gives clients 500MB of anytime and Night Owl data, and 50 any-network minutes.

The largest data package comes with the Telkom FreeMe 6GB bundle, which offers subscribers 4GB of all-network data, 1GB of WhatsApp data, 1GB of streaming data, 100 any-network minutes, and 300 SMSs.

All devices featured in the comparison offer LTE connectivity, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Smartphone contracts sold on 24-month and 36-month terms from South Africa’s major mobile network providers are summarised in the table below.

Smartphone Contracts Under R500
Phone Model Contract Data Allocation Minutes/SMSs Price per Month
Vodacom
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB RED 1GB 1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Owl 100 Any-network  / 75 SMSs R459.00 x 36
Huawei Nova 8 128GB RED 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network / 0 SMSs R459.00 x 36
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB RED 2GB 2GB Anytime + 2GB Night Owl 100 Any-network  / 150 SMSs R478.00 x 24
iPhone 12 Mini 64GB RED 500MB 500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl 50 Any-network / 0 SMSs R489.00 x 36
MTN
Huawei P Smart 2021 Mega Gigs S 2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming 50 Any-network / 0 SMSs R418.00 x 24
Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE 64GB Mega Gigs M 4GB Anytime + 2GB Social + 2GB Streaming 75 Any-network / 0 SMSs R459.00 x 24
Huawei Nova 8 128GB Mega Gigs XS 1GB Anytime + 500MB Social + 500MB Streaming 25 Any-network / 0 SMSs R469.00 x 24
Oppo A74 128GB Mega Gigs S 2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming 50 Any-network / 0 SMSs R469.00 x 24
Cell C
Oppo A74 128GB Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network  / 500 SMSs R449.00 x 24
Huawei P40 Lite 128GB Pinnacle 3GB 2GB Anytime + 1GB Night 90 Any-network + 210 On-network / 500 SMSs R499.00 x 24
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime  + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network / 500 SMSs R499.00 x 24
Huawei Nova 8 128GB Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB Anytime  + 512MB Night 60 Any-network + 120 On-network / 500 SMSs R499.00 x 36
Telkom
Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE 64GB FreeMe 6GB 4GB All-network + 1GB WhatsApp + 1GB Streaming 100 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 300 SMSs R419.00 x 24
Huawei P Smart 2021 FreeMe 6GB 4GB All-network + 1GB WhatsApp + 1GB Streaming 100 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 300 SMSs R439.00 x 24
iPhone 11 64GB FreeMe 3GB 2GB All-network + 500MB WhatsApp + 500MB Streaming 50 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 200 SMSs R449.00 x 36
Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming 25 Any-network + 500 On-network / 100 SMSs R499.00 x 36

