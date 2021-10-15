Best smartphones for under R500 per month

Samsung and Apple launched their new devices in August and September respectively, and mobile network providers such as MTN and Vodacom are offering them on contract.
While these top-of-the-range devices come with hefty price tags, MyBroadband looked into the best devices you can get on contract for less than R500 a month.
We compared deals from Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom, focussing on data-centric packages.
The smallest data allocation compared comes with the Vodacom RED 500MB package, which gives clients 500MB of anytime and Night Owl data, and 50 any-network minutes.
The largest data package comes with the Telkom FreeMe 6GB bundle, which offers subscribers 4GB of all-network data, 1GB of WhatsApp data, 1GB of streaming data, 100 any-network minutes, and 300 SMSs.
All devices featured in the comparison offer LTE connectivity, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Smartphone contracts sold on 24-month and 36-month terms from South Africa’s major mobile network providers are summarised in the table below.
|Smartphone Contracts Under R500
|Phone Model
|Contract
|Data Allocation
|Minutes/SMSs
|Price per Month
|Vodacom
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
|RED 1GB
|1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Owl
|100 Any-network / 75 SMSs
|R459.00 x 36
|Huawei Nova 8 128GB
|RED 500MB
|500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl
|50 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R459.00 x 36
|Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB
|RED 2GB
|2GB Anytime + 2GB Night Owl
|100 Any-network / 150 SMSs
|R478.00 x 24
|iPhone 12 Mini 64GB
|RED 500MB
|500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Owl
|50 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R489.00 x 36
|MTN
|Huawei P Smart 2021
|Mega Gigs S
|2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming
|50 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R418.00 x 24
|Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE 64GB
|Mega Gigs M
|4GB Anytime + 2GB Social + 2GB Streaming
|75 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R459.00 x 24
|Huawei Nova 8 128GB
|Mega Gigs XS
|1GB Anytime + 500MB Social + 500MB Streaming
|25 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R469.00 x 24
|Oppo A74 128GB
|Mega Gigs S
|2GB Anytime + 1GB Social + 1GB Streaming
|50 Any-network / 0 SMSs
|R469.00 x 24
|Cell C
|Oppo A74 128GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night
|60 Any-network + 120 On-network / 500 SMSs
|R449.00 x 24
|Huawei P40 Lite 128GB
|Pinnacle 3GB
|2GB Anytime + 1GB Night
|90 Any-network + 210 On-network / 500 SMSs
|R499.00 x 24
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night
|60 Any-network + 120 On-network / 500 SMSs
|R499.00 x 24
|Huawei Nova 8 128GB
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB Anytime + 512MB Night
|60 Any-network + 120 On-network / 500 SMSs
|R499.00 x 36
|Telkom
|Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE 64GB
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB All-network + 1GB WhatsApp + 1GB Streaming
|100 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 300 SMSs
|R419.00 x 24
|Huawei P Smart 2021
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB All-network + 1GB WhatsApp + 1GB Streaming
|100 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 300 SMSs
|R439.00 x 24
|iPhone 11 64GB
|FreeMe 3GB
|2GB All-network + 500MB WhatsApp + 500MB Streaming
|50 Any-network + 1000 On-network / 200 SMSs
|R449.00 x 36
|Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB All-network + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB Streaming
|25 Any-network + 500 On-network / 100 SMSs
|R499.00 x 36
