Afrihost and Axxess launch uncapped Telkom LTE — from R595 per month

Afrihost and Axxess have announced the launch of uncapped Telkom LTE packages, with Axxess offering an Uncapped Business service for R595 per month.

“Our Uncapped LTE package gives you unlimited LTE Internet access all hours of the day… while the Uncapped Business LTE package offers unlimited LTE connectivity between midnight and 7 pm,” Axxess stated.

The service can be used in any LTE-compatible device, including smartphones.

“Simply insert the SIM into any single or dual SIM smartphone,” Axxess stated.

Speeds on both packages are capped at 10Mbps, and Telkom’s standard acceptable use policy for its uncapped LTE products applies.

Users will get speeds of up to 10Mbps for the first 250GB of usage.

After consuming 250GB, you will be throttled down to 4Mbps for the next 50GB.

When you have consumed a total of 300GB, you are limited to a maximum speed of 2Mbps for the rest of the month.

Protocols associated with mass downloading, such as BitTorrent and Network News Transfer Protocol, will be further throttled.

While these uncapped LTE products are sold on a month-to-month basis, a cancellation policy applies for the first six months.

Should you cancel your Telkom LTE Uncapped SIM package in less than six months from the signup date, or your account falls into arrears, you will automatically be charged a cancellation fee of R999.

The table below summarises the prices of Axxess and Afrihost’s new uncapped LTE services from Telkom.

Prices include the SIM and delivery. Deals including an LTE router are also available.