New Telkom data deals — 15GB for R99

Telkom has launched new data deals as part of its summer 2021 campaign.

Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said the operator was responding to the heightened need for connectivity with more people being at home during the lockdown.

The offers include two prepaid LTE deals and discounts on FreeMe contracts to provide more value to customers.

The first new prepaid mobile data bundle comes with 6GB of data for R49.

This bundle consists of 3GB anytime data and 3GB night surfer data, valid for 14 days. It has replaced the previous 2GB + 2GB offer at the same price.

Telkom is also replacing its previous 10GB bundle with a combined 15GB offer comprising 7.5GB anytime data and 7.5GB night surfer data, at R99.

The anytime data is valid for 61 days, while the night surfer data is valid for 31 days.

Mthembu added that prepaid customers could also look forward to Monate Mondays during the summer, where Telkom would surprise them with various offerings.

The prepaid LTE bundles can be accessed by dialling *180# from a Telkom SIM card.

Postpaid customers will benefit from discounted subscriptions on the current FreeMe 1.5GB, FreeMe 3GB and FreeMe 6GB plans, applicable to 24-month and 36-month deals with devices.

In addition, Telkom will be giving 60GB of free data (20GB x 3 months) to customers signing up for a contract or TopUp deal during the promotional period.

These latest offers come after Telkom announced it would cut its 1GB mobile data price to R79, and it introduced a new 1.5GB + 1.5GB bundle at R89.