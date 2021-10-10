Vodacom and MTN in advertising fight

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed a complaint from MTN that Vodacom’s “Further together” advertising campaign exploits goodwill MTN generated through its “Good Together” concept.

Vodacom launched its “Further together” campaign in April 2021, which included a television commercial and a social media campaign using the hashtag #FurtherTogether.

“Further together is about our relentless spirit to progress. It’s about asking the questions that take us all further,” Vodacom said.

MTN argued that Vodacom’s campaign relied on the construct of leveraging technology and collaborative efforts to advance humanity’s endeavours.

MTN added that during 2019, it embarked on a massive “We’re Good Together” initiative to demonstrate how the transformative power of digital inclusion could be achieved through efficient and collaborative partnering.

MTN said the “inherent similarity” between its “We’re Good Together” campaign and Vodacom’s “Further together” tagline constitutes a breach of the advertising code.

Vodacom’s “Further together” tagline imitates elements that are clearly recognisable and are likely to diminish the advertising value MTN sought to generate, MTN argued.

MTN added that it had established goodwill in the collaborative message “We’re Good Together” and its derivative taglines “We Good Together” and “Good Together”.

“The Vodacom tagline “Further together” unduly exploits this goodwill for its commercial gain, causing confusion among consumers,” MTN said.

Vodacom hit back, saying MTN is attempting to monopolise the use of the word “together” in an advertising campaign within the telecommunications industry.

“It is impossible for any telecommunications company, including MTN, to lay claim to the use of the word “together”, or the concept of ‘togetherness’, in advertising,” Vodacom said.

Vodacom further explained that its parent company Vodafone unveiled its global “Together we can” brand in March 2021.

Vodacom was unable to secure trademark protection for “Together we can” in South Africa and therefore adopted the derivative tagline “Further together”.

The ARB disagreed that MTN tried to lay claim on the use of the word “together” or the concept of “togetherness”.

It said MTN has demonstrated that its concept of being “good together” is distinctive and crafted in the South African mobile telecoms space.

Even though MTN created a distinctive “good together” concept, the ARB said Vodacom’s “Further together” tagline is sufficiently conceptually different to MTN’s tagline.

“Further together” is more of an aspirational concept, whereas MTN’s concept is more celebratory of the present,” it said.

The ARB there found that Vodacom’s “Further together” tagline is not an imitation of MTN’s “good together” concept.

It also rules that Vodacom’s use of “Further together” does not exploit any advertising goodwill that MTN has generated in its “good together” concept.

