Concerning trend in mobile data prices in South Africa

17 October 2021

Cell C has recently changed its 30-day data bundles, including price reductions and increased data allocations on smaller bundles.

Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Simo Mkhize, said the latest changes would help to bridge the digital divide by making digital access possible with the right offers.

Cell C’s data price cuts follow Vodacom’s announcement in April that it was reducing the price on selected 30-day data bundles.

Vodacom said that the price reductions were part of its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.

“Our aim in reducing these prices is to ensure customers are constantly connected on SA’s leading network,” said Vodacom’s chief officer for the consumer business, Jorge Mendes.

What Cell C did not mention is that its new 30-day data bundle prices are exactly the same as Vodacom and MTN for most packages.

In fact, it looks like Cell C merely copied Vodacom and MTN for its new 30-day data bundle prices.

One would expect smaller networks like Cell C and Telkom to undercut Vodacom and MTN to remain competitive. It is not happening.

It is not clear why someone using 30-day data bundles would opt for Cell C instead of MTN, which has far superior network quality.

The table below provides a comparison of the price of 30-day data bundles from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

30-day Data Bundle Prices
Mobile operator Anytime Data After-Hours Data Price
Telkom 1GB 1GB R79
Cell C 1GB 1GB R85
MTN 1GB R85
Vodacom 1GB R85
Telkom 2GB 2GB R139
Cell C 2GB 2GB R149
MTN 2GB 2GB R149
Vodacom 2GB R149
Telkom 3GB 3GB R199
Cell C 3GB 3GB R199
MTN 3GB 3GB R199
Cell C 10GB 10GB R469
MTN 10GB 10GB R469
Vodacom 10GB 10GB R469
Cell C 20GB R599
MTN 20GB 20GB R599
Cell C 30GB R699
MTN 30GB 30GB R699
Vodacom 30GB R699

Now read: Cell C slashes data prices

