Concerning trend in mobile data prices in South Africa

Cell C has recently changed its 30-day data bundles, including price reductions and increased data allocations on smaller bundles.
Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Simo Mkhize, said the latest changes would help to bridge the digital divide by making digital access possible with the right offers.
Cell C’s data price cuts follow Vodacom’s announcement in April that it was reducing the price on selected 30-day data bundles.
Vodacom said that the price reductions were part of its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.
“Our aim in reducing these prices is to ensure customers are constantly connected on SA’s leading network,” said Vodacom’s chief officer for the consumer business, Jorge Mendes.
What Cell C did not mention is that its new 30-day data bundle prices are exactly the same as Vodacom and MTN for most packages.
In fact, it looks like Cell C merely copied Vodacom and MTN for its new 30-day data bundle prices.
One would expect smaller networks like Cell C and Telkom to undercut Vodacom and MTN to remain competitive. It is not happening.
It is not clear why someone using 30-day data bundles would opt for Cell C instead of MTN, which has far superior network quality.
The table below provides a comparison of the price of 30-day data bundles from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.
|30-day Data Bundle Prices
|Mobile operator
|Anytime Data
|After-Hours Data
|Price
|Telkom
|1GB
|1GB
|R79
|Cell C
|1GB
|1GB
|R85
|MTN
|1GB
|—
|R85
|Vodacom
|1GB
|—
|R85
|Telkom
|2GB
|2GB
|R139
|Cell C
|2GB
|2GB
|R149
|MTN
|2GB
|2GB
|R149
|Vodacom
|2GB
|—
|R149
|Telkom
|3GB
|3GB
|R199
|Cell C
|3GB
|3GB
|R199
|MTN
|3GB
|3GB
|R199
|Cell C
|10GB
|10GB
|R469
|MTN
|10GB
|10GB
|R469
|Vodacom
|10GB
|10GB
|R469
|Cell C
|20GB
|—
|R599
|MTN
|20GB
|20GB
|R599
|Cell C
|30GB
|—
|R699
|MTN
|30GB
|30GB
|R699
|Vodacom
|30GB
|—
|R699
