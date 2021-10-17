Concerning trend in mobile data prices in South Africa

Cell C has recently changed its 30-day data bundles, including price reductions and increased data allocations on smaller bundles.

Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Simo Mkhize, said the latest changes would help to bridge the digital divide by making digital access possible with the right offers.

Cell C’s data price cuts follow Vodacom’s announcement in April that it was reducing the price on selected 30-day data bundles.

Vodacom said that the price reductions were part of its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.

“Our aim in reducing these prices is to ensure customers are constantly connected on SA’s leading network,” said Vodacom’s chief officer for the consumer business, Jorge Mendes.

What Cell C did not mention is that its new 30-day data bundle prices are exactly the same as Vodacom and MTN for most packages.

In fact, it looks like Cell C merely copied Vodacom and MTN for its new 30-day data bundle prices.

One would expect smaller networks like Cell C and Telkom to undercut Vodacom and MTN to remain competitive. It is not happening.

It is not clear why someone using 30-day data bundles would opt for Cell C instead of MTN, which has far superior network quality.

The table below provides a comparison of the price of 30-day data bundles from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

30-day Data Bundle Prices Mobile operator Anytime Data After-Hours Data Price Telkom 1GB 1GB R79 Cell C 1GB 1GB R85 MTN 1GB — R85 Vodacom 1GB — R85 Telkom 2GB 2GB R139 Cell C 2GB 2GB R149 MTN 2GB 2GB R149 Vodacom 2GB — R149 Telkom 3GB 3GB R199 Cell C 3GB 3GB R199 MTN 3GB 3GB R199 Cell C 10GB 10GB R469 MTN 10GB 10GB R469 Vodacom 10GB 10GB R469 Cell C 20GB — R599 MTN 20GB 20GB R599 Cell C 30GB — R699 MTN 30GB 30GB R699 Vodacom 30GB — R699

