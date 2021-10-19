Telkom launches new WhatsApp bundles

Mobile network operator Telkom has launched new chat data bundles that can be used on eight messaging apps — WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, WeChat, Viber, Line, Threema, and Facebook Messenger.

The bundles start at R3 for a daily 50MB data and go up to a 2GB monthly bundle for R70.

The daily chat bundles are valid for 24 hours, weekly for seven days, and monthly for 31 days from activation. They are available to post-paid, hybrid and prepaid customers.

Telkom executive for product portfolio management, Andrew Dawson, said the structure of these new bundles was informed by its customers.

“We know that no two customers are the same, nor are their communication needs,” Dawson said.

“For example, we want to enable students to use this proposition which starts from only R3 for a daily 50MB chat bundle and take full advantage of it without digging too deep into their pockets.”

“In the same breath, if you’re a young professional or upcoming entrepreneur on the move and wishing to stay in touch, you too can enjoy great value by getting the 250MB monthly chat bundle for only R15 and valued for 31 days,” he added.

Below are the new chat bundles available from Telkom.

Daily bundles

50MB — R3

100MB — R5

250MB — R10

500MB — R15

Weekly bundles

100MB — R8

250MB — R12

500MB — R18

1GB — R35

Monthly bundles

250MB — R15

500MB — R25

1GB — R40

2GB — R70

