Vodacom builds two 4G towers for villages that haven’t had coverage in 30 years

Vodacom has switched on two new 3G and 4G enabled base station sites in deep rural areas in Kamiesberg Local Municipality, Northern Cape province.

The coverage was built by Vodacom Central Region, a division that looks after the Free State and Northern Cape provinces.

It deployed the cellular base stations in Kamasies and Rooifontein villages that had been without network any connectivity since the early 1990s.

According to Vodacom, these will be the very first base station sites to be deployed in these villages.

The nearest business centre is Springbok — 120km away.

Residents of the two villages used to travel 60km to the nearest town to make calls, Vodacom said.

Vodacom said the new sites are part of its Rural Coverage Acceleration Programme, aimed at expanding network coverage for people who live in deep rural areas of South Africa.

“We mean serious business when we say that deep rural and township areas should have the same network experience such as the people who reside in urban areas are accustomed to,” said managing executive for Vodacom Central Region Evah Mthimunye.

Kamiesberg municipal manager Rufus Beukes expressed gratitude to Vodacom for the construction of cellphone network coverage in Kamasies and Rooifontein.

“This deployment has ensured that Kamiesberg Municipality could effectively communicate with these two villages regarding service delivery and has enabled the residents of the two areas to communicate with the outside world,” Mthimunye stated.

Vodacom Central Region has spent over R207 million to maintain and upgrade network infrastructure across the province during the 2020/21 financial period.

A total of 40 new sites were deployed during the 2020/21 financial year, the bulk of which were rolled out in deep rural areas.