Vodacom has launched a Black Friday deal offering a contract package with 300GB anytime and 300GB night owl data for R299 per month for two years.

The deal is limited to the first 500 customers who sign up.

Vodacom said it is offering Black Friday deals with up to 70% discounts throughout November.

These deals will be available every Friday during the month on laptops, cellphones, wearables, routers, TV sets, and monthly contracts.

“This year, we’re spreading our Black Friday deals throughout the month so customers can shop at their leisure without worrying about the pressure of a single Friday or weekend,” said Vodacom SA’ consumer business chief Jorge Mendes.

“We’re confident that the deals will cater to all our customers’ needs, helping alleviate some of the current financial pressures.”

This weekend’s deals are available online or in-store from 12 to 15 November.

Other offers include

Save R2,400 per month on a 24-month RED VIP 30GB with a double-your-anytime-data benefit.

Save R2,400 per month on a 24-month RED VIP 100GB with a double-your-anytime-data benefit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 5GB anytime + 5GB night owl data — R649 per month for 24 months (Black Friday launch weekend).

Xbox Series S — R279 per month for 24 months.

Vodacom will also offer deals for customers who upgrade or sign up for new contracts.

“For instance, the Red Flexi 175 plan will now be available at R129 per month — that’s down from R149 per month to give you a saving of R480 over the 24-month contract period,” Vodacom said.

“For customers who have already downloaded the newly launched VodaPay app, there will be limited stock deals over the Black Friday period, such as 1GB for R1,” said Vodacom.

“There will also be up to 70% off the already discounted Just4You bundles available.”