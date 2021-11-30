MTN slashes international data roaming prices

MTN has reduced the per-MB price of international roaming data on its partner networks from R2.50 to R0.99.

The new rate is now available to all South African MTN customers on 154 networks in 72 countries.

“The international rate reduction forms part of MTN’s bid to offer all customers affordable solutions and premium connectivity, even whilst roaming,” MTN said.

MTN South Africa chief consumer officer, Mapula Bodibe, said customers who spend a lot of time on their phones while travelling rely heavily on international roaming services.

“The process of having to buy a new SIM card for each new country and to communicate a new phone number to friends, family, and colleagues can become tedious, especially for frequent travellers,” said Bodibe.

However, complex pricing structures attached to international roaming services made it difficult for customers to estimate how much they would pay for using data while travelling.

“We, therefore, have reduced our roaming data rate to make business and leisure travel more pleasurable and affordable for our customers,” said Bodibe.

“Despite current limitations on some travel outside of South Africa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want those still able to travel to benefit from this saving, with immediate effect.”

MTN customers can check if the roaming service is activated by dialling *135#.

Although not required to consume data overseas, usage can only be monitored while having an active Hello World Data Bundle on USSD *136#.

MTN stressed that TopUp customers would have to recharge with a roaming bundle to use the roaming services as they cannot use inclusive value.

It is important to note that data could still be more expensive when roaming on networks other than the 154 noted by MTN.

A complete list of in-country roaming partners and applicable rates for data, calls, and SMSs, can be found here.

Below are the data rates for several popular destinations for South African travellers. Mauritius and Vodafone in the UK are notable outliers where data costs much more than R0.99 per MB.

