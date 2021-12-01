Cell C launches new day-by-day data bundles

Cell C has launched new day-by-day data bundles that provide a set amount of data per day from a larger total allocation paid for upfront.

Pricing starts at R89 for a weekly bundle of 7GB and goes up to R299 for a monthly 30GB bundle, each providing 1GB of mobile data per day.

The bundles are available to prepaid, contract, and topup customers.

Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize said the bundles provided value for money to Cell C’s customers.

“The bundles offer the benefit of a once-off upfront payment and daily data allocation, giving our customers a sense of control and peace of mind that they won’t use up their whole bundle earlier than planned,” Mkhize said.

Cell C explained each day’s data is allocated at midnight and valid until the following midnight.

“Any unused data at the end of each day will be forfeited and cannot be carried over and/or extended,” it added.

The three new bundles can be purchased by dialling *147# from a Cell C SIM.

The table below shows the details of each bundle.

Cell C day-by-day bundles Total Data Daily Allocation Number of days Validity Price 7GB 1GB 7 Days Each day’s data is valid until midnight R89 7.5GB 250MB 30 Days R99 30GB 1GB 30 Days R299

Now read: MTN slashes international data roaming prices