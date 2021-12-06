Vodacom Easy2Own smartphone payment plan launched — with 1GB free data if you pay on time

Vodacom has launched a new payment plan called Easy2Own, letting customers pay off a smartphone in small, affordable premiums.

“Through the newly launched initiative, customers on the Vodacom network can purchase a smartphone and, after a once-off deposit, pay it off in affordable monthly payments over the next 11 months,” Vodacom explained.

Customers can make their monthly payments via direct debit order or EFT payment.

Initially, Vodacom will offer Samsung devices on Easy2Own, with an entry price point of R129 up-front and R99 per month over eleven months. Vodacom will introduce a greater selection of brands over time.

To incentivise timely payments, customers who settle their monthly instalments on time will receive a 1GB weekly data bundle each month.

Vodacom consumer business chief officer Jorge Mendes said the operator was confident that Easy2Own would help accelerate smartphone penetration and get consumers to participate in the digital economy.

Easy2Own will only be available to Vodacom prepaid customers who have received a campaign SMS from the operator.

To apply for the offer, they must apply in-store using their South African ID book or card and provide their bank accounts details along with proof of address.

If approved, a 10% deposit of the device’s selling price must be paid upfront.

The full terms and conditions of the Easy2Own payment plan are available on the Vodacom website.