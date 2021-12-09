Pay with MTN airtime on the Apple App Store

MTN South Africa says it will offer customers the option to pay for purchases from Apple using their MTN account or airtime.

This includes the App Store, In-App Purchases, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, movies on the Apple TV app, and iCloud storage.

The company announced that the feature is available to its prepaid and contract customers.

MTN said the service provides subscribers with a secure and versatile payment method.

Subscribers may use an existing or new Apple ID and select “Mobile Phone” as their payment method from the settings on their Apple account.

This will allow one-tap purchasing from any Apple device. All purchase amounts will be added to the contract customer’s monthly bill or deducted from their prepaid balance, eliminating the need to use a credit or debit card.

“Our customers are increasingly adopting digital services, and this service caters for all customers not wanting to make use of credit or debit cards for these purchases,” said MTN SA’s chief digital officer Ernst Fonternel.

“We are proud to offer our customers the simplicity, safety and convenience of purchasing Apple services with carrier billing.”

