Waiting 3 months for an iPhone in South Africa

Most South African mobile network subscribers who buy a new smartphone would expect to get it on the same day in-store or only a few days after they placed their order online.

That was not to be for one customer who tried to take out an iPhone contract from his mobile network of choice, Cell C.

The customer contacted MyBroadband, detailing his months-long struggle for feedback on a smartphone upgrade he originally placed on 18 September 2021 after his phone was stolen.

“The iPhone 13 was scheduled for release in a couple of days, but as I was desperate to get another to use for work, I opted to upgrade to the iPhone 12,” he explained.

The customer said Cell C told him delivery would be within a few days when he placed the order. That turned out to be far from the truth.

What followed were numerous interactions with Cell C’s customer support centre over Twitter in an attempt to get an estimated delivery date, with one generic response being sent time and time again:

“We do understand your frustration. Kindly accept our sincerest apologies in this regard. We currently do not have an estimated time of arrival on the device as yet.”

Below is a summary of his interactions with Cell C over nearly three months from when he requested the upgrade:

18 September — Upgrade to iPhone 12 confirmed.

— Upgrade to iPhone 12 confirmed. 27 September — Received a message stating that delivery had been delayed, but with no new ETA.

— Received a message stating that delivery had been delayed, but with no new ETA. 3 November — Changed the upgrade to an iPhone 13 after consultant said Cell C had no iPhone 12 stock but did have the iPhone 13.

— Changed the upgrade to an iPhone 13 after consultant said Cell C had no iPhone 12 stock but did have the iPhone 13. 23 November — Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm.

— Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm. 24 November — Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm.

— Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm. 25 November — Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm.

— Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm. 26 November — Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm.

— Asked for an ETA. The response was that they couldn’t confirm. 29 November — Asked for an ETA. The response was that they would follow up and provide feedback.

— Asked for an ETA. The response was that they would follow up and provide feedback. 30 November — No feedback was received, so he asked for an update again. The response was that they could not confirm an ETA.

— No feedback was received, so he asked for an update again. The response was that they could not confirm an ETA. 30 November — Published first Hellopeter complaint. Cell C responded that one of their consultants would contact him.

— Published first Hellopeter complaint. Cell C responded that one of their consultants would contact him. 1 December — Cell C consultant contacted him. He explained the situation and again asked that someone please give him an ETA. The consultant vowed to find out and would call back, but no call came.

— Cell C consultant contacted him. He explained the situation and again asked that someone please give him an ETA. The consultant vowed to find out and would call back, but no call came. 6 December — Again asked when stock would arrive. The response was that they didn’t know. Customer requested to be put in contact with management or someone who did know.

— Again asked when stock would arrive. The response was that they didn’t know. Customer requested to be put in contact with management or someone who did know. 8 December — Asked for an update. The response was that they didn’t have feedback.

— Asked for an update. The response was that they didn’t have feedback. 8 December — Asked Cell C if there was anybody that did know what was going on. No response was received.

— Asked Cell C if there was anybody that did know what was going on. No response was received. 9 December — Asked for feedback on the previous question. No response for 3 hours.

— Asked for feedback on the previous question. No response for 3 hours. 9 December — Again asked for feedback on the last question. The response was that no ETA had been confirmed yet.

— Again asked for feedback on the last question. The response was that no ETA had been confirmed yet. 9 December — Wrote second Hellopeter complaint.

MyBroadband asked Cell C why it was unable to give the customer an ETA on his device’s delivery for several months.

The operator said this was because it had been experiencing a challenge with the availability of devices due to chipset shortages through its partnerships.

“Our teams have been hard at work to correct the situation and managed to source two devices for him to select his preference.”

“The customer has opted for the iPhone 13, and arrangements are being made for the delivery of the device. Details of the expected delivery will be communicated to the customer.”

“Cell C is an organisation that has the customer at the centre of its business, and we welcome our customers’ voice as it helps us continuously improve in delivering the right service.”

The customer said that he accepted an iPhone 13 Pro Max in gold after Cell C could not get him a graphite colour. The operator told him it would likely only have stock of his preferred device in January or February 2022.

However, while Cell C told him he would be contacted on 14 December 2021 to confirm the change in his upgrade request, this did not happen. He still had no estimated delivery date as of 15 December 2021.

The customer explained that the core of his complaint was that Cell C had not been transparent in its communication.

“If they told me in September that it would take until January or February for them to get stock, I would have made another plan. But looking for answers for three months was not funny,” he said.