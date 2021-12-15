MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa steps down

MTN has announced that Godfrey Motsa will be stepping down as the CEO of MTN SA from 1 January 2022, after almost five years in the role.

“The Company would like to thank Godfrey for his leadership of MTN SA during a time when the business built a leading network position and improved its competitive position in the consumer postpaid and enterprise businesses,” MTN stated.

Charles Molapisi will be the new CEO of MTN SA.

Molapisi, who joined MTN in 2009, is an experienced executive who has held senior positions within the Group.

These include Group Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) since 2020, CEO of MTN Zambia and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of MTN Nigeria before that.

He is also a board member on a number of the companies within the Company, including MTN Nigeria.

Godfrey will be available until the end of June 2022 to ensure a smooth handover and transition.

Mazen Mroue will take over the role of Group CTIO from Molapisi on 1 February 2022.

Mazen joined MTN in 1998 and is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MTN Nigeria, a position he has held since 2018.

Before that, he held various senior positions within the Group’s regional operation, including roles as CEO, COO and CIO of different operating companies in the Group.

Mazen’s successor in MTN Nigeria will be announced in January 2022, ahead of his move to Group.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Godfrey Motsa for the role he has played over the years in the Group, firstly as VP of SEA and then CEO of MTN SA,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

The MTN Group Exco after 1 February 2022 will be as follows:

Ralph Mupita — Group President and Chief Executive Officer

Tsholofelo Molefe — Group Chief Financial Officer

Jens Schulte-Bockum — Group Chief Operations Officer

Mazen Mroue — Group Chief Information and Technology Officer

Charles Molapisi — MTN South Africa CEO

Karl Toriola — MTN Nigeria CEO

Ebenezer Asante — Senior Vice President of Markets

Yolanda Cuba — Vice President SEA

Ismail Jaroudi — Vice President MENA

Serigne Dioum — Group Chief Fintech Officer

Lele Modise — Group Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer

Ferdi Moolman — Group Chief Risk Officer

Nompilo Morafo — Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer

Paul Norman — Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Kholekile Ndamase — Group Chief M&A and Business Development Officer

Chika Ekeji — Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

