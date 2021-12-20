Afrihost Air Mobile prices slashed

Afrihost has unveiled new pricing for its Air Mobile data packages, cutting the price of its 1GB prepaid bundle from R69 to R30.
New customers can sign up on the Air Mobile page, and existing customers will get the package updates from 1 January 2022.
The Internet service provider has cut the prices of various packages and added several new data options.
In addition to the price reduction for the 1GB package, Afrihost has dropped the price of its 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB bundles to R60, R90, and R100, respectively.
Afrihost has also added several larger packages up to 100GB and has slashed prices for its monthly offerings.
Existing customers will see their data allocation increased by at least double in addition to the reduced pricing.
Customers on the 1GB package for R68 will pay R60 from 1 January and will receive 2GB of data.
Afrihost also said that “all Air Mobile Monthly packages will receive three times more data, at no additional cost.”
The new pricing is summarised in the tables below.
|New Air Mobile prepaid pricing
|Package
|Old Pricing
|New Pricing
|100MB
|R10
|R10
|250MB
|R25
|R20
|500MB
|R45
|R25
|1GB
|R69
|R30
|2GB
|R137
|R60
|3GB
|R197
|R90
|5GB
|R297
|R100
|7GB
|—
|R130
|10GB
|—
|R150
|15GB
|—
|R220
|20GB
|—
|R250
|30GB
|—
|R350
|40GB
|—
|R450
|50GB
|—
|R500
|100GB
|—
|R1,000
|Air Mobile data only packages for existing customers
|Old package
|Old pricing
|New package
|New Pricing
|Change
|500MB
|R39
|1GB
|R30
|Double data
R9 saving
|1GB
|R68
|2GB
|R60
|Double data
R8 saving
|2GB
|R109
|5GB
|R100
|2.5x more data
R9 saving
|3GB
|R155
|10GB
|R150
|3.3x more data
R5 saving
|4GB
|R207
|10GB
|R150
|2.5x more data
R57 saving
|5GB
|R267
|20GB
|R250
|4x more data
R17 saving
|6GB
|R317
|20GB
|R250
|3.3x more data
R67 saving
|8GB
|R417
|30GB
|R350
|3.75x more data R67 saving
|10GB
|R517
|40GB
|R450
|4x more data R67 saving
|15GB
|R767
|50GB
|R500
|3.3x more data R267 saving
|20GB
|R997
|100GB
|R997
|5x more data
|New Air Mobile Monthly pricing
|Old package
|New package
|Same price
|Mobile XS (R39.50 airtime + 1GB)
|Air 3 (R39.50 + 3GB)
|R109
|Mobile S (R79 airtime + 2GB)
|Air 6 (R79 + 6GB)
|R219
|Mobile M (R118 airtime + 3GB)
|Air 9 (R118 + 9GB)
|R319
|Mobile L (R158 + 5GB)
|Air 15 (R158 + 15GB)
|R419
|Mobile XL (R197 + 6GB)
|Air 18 (R197 + 18GB)
|R519
|Mobile XXL (R395 + 7GB)
|Air 21 (R395 + 21GB)
|R769
|Mobile 3XL (R592 + 8GB)
|Air 24 (R592 + 24GB)
|R1,019
|Mobile 4XL (R948 + 10GB)
|Air 30 (R948 + 30GB)
|R1,519
