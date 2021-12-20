Afrihost Air Mobile prices slashed

20 December 2021

Afrihost has unveiled new pricing for its Air Mobile data packages, cutting the price of its 1GB prepaid bundle from R69 to R30.

New customers can sign up on the Air Mobile page, and existing customers will get the package updates from 1 January 2022.

The Internet service provider has cut the prices of various packages and added several new data options.

In addition to the price reduction for the 1GB package, Afrihost has dropped the price of its 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB bundles to R60, R90, and R100, respectively.

Afrihost has also added several larger packages up to 100GB and has slashed prices for its monthly offerings.

Existing customers will see their data allocation increased by at least double in addition to the reduced pricing.

Customers on the 1GB package for R68 will pay R60 from 1 January and will receive 2GB of data.

Afrihost also said that “all Air Mobile Monthly packages will receive three times more data, at no additional cost.”

The new pricing is summarised in the tables below.

New Air Mobile prepaid pricing
Package Old Pricing New Pricing
100MB R10 R10
250MB R25 R20
500MB R45 R25
1GB R69 R30
2GB R137 R60
3GB R197 R90
5GB R297 R100
7GB R130
10GB R150
15GB R220
20GB R250
30GB R350
40GB R450
50GB R500
100GB R1,000
Air Mobile data only packages for existing customers
Old package Old pricing New package New Pricing Change
500MB R39 1GB R30 Double data
R9 saving
1GB R68 2GB R60 Double data
R8 saving
2GB R109 5GB R100 2.5x more data
R9 saving
3GB R155 10GB R150 3.3x more data
R5 saving
4GB R207 10GB R150 2.5x more data
R57 saving
5GB R267 20GB R250 4x more data
R17 saving
6GB R317 20GB R250 3.3x more data
R67 saving
8GB R417 30GB R350 3.75x more data R67 saving
10GB R517 40GB R450 4x more data R67 saving
15GB R767 50GB R500 3.3x more data R267 saving
20GB R997 100GB R997 5x more data
New Air Mobile Monthly pricing
Old package New package Same price
Mobile XS (R39.50 airtime + 1GB) Air 3 (R39.50 + 3GB) R109
Mobile S (R79 airtime + 2GB) Air 6 (R79 + 6GB) R219
Mobile M (R118 airtime + 3GB) Air 9 (R118 + 9GB) R319
Mobile L (R158 + 5GB) Air 15 (R158 + 15GB) R419
Mobile XL (R197 + 6GB) Air 18 (R197 + 18GB) R519
Mobile XXL (R395 + 7GB) Air 21 (R395 + 21GB) R769
Mobile 3XL (R592 + 8GB) Air 24 (R592 + 24GB) R1,019
Mobile 4XL (R948 + 10GB) Air 30 (R948 + 30GB) R1,519

