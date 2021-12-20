Afrihost Air Mobile prices slashed

Afrihost has unveiled new pricing for its Air Mobile data packages, cutting the price of its 1GB prepaid bundle from R69 to R30.

New customers can sign up on the Air Mobile page, and existing customers will get the package updates from 1 January 2022.

The Internet service provider has cut the prices of various packages and added several new data options.

In addition to the price reduction for the 1GB package, Afrihost has dropped the price of its 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB bundles to R60, R90, and R100, respectively.

Afrihost has also added several larger packages up to 100GB and has slashed prices for its monthly offerings.

Existing customers will see their data allocation increased by at least double in addition to the reduced pricing.

Customers on the 1GB package for R68 will pay R60 from 1 January and will receive 2GB of data.

Afrihost also said that “all Air Mobile Monthly packages will receive three times more data, at no additional cost.”

The new pricing is summarised in the tables below.

New Air Mobile prepaid pricing Package Old Pricing New Pricing 100MB R10 R10 250MB R25 R20 500MB R45 R25 1GB R69 R30 2GB R137 R60 3GB R197 R90 5GB R297 R100 7GB — R130 10GB — R150 15GB — R220 20GB — R250 30GB — R350 40GB — R450 50GB — R500 100GB — R1,000

Air Mobile data only packages for existing customers Old package Old pricing New package New Pricing Change 500MB R39 1GB R30 Double data

R9 saving 1GB R68 2GB R60 Double data

R8 saving 2GB R109 5GB R100 2.5x more data

R9 saving 3GB R155 10GB R150 3.3x more data

R5 saving 4GB R207 10GB R150 2.5x more data

R57 saving 5GB R267 20GB R250 4x more data

R17 saving 6GB R317 20GB R250 3.3x more data

R67 saving 8GB R417 30GB R350 3.75x more data R67 saving 10GB R517 40GB R450 4x more data R67 saving 15GB R767 50GB R500 3.3x more data R267 saving 20GB R997 100GB R997 5x more data