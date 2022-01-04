Goodbye BlackBerry — South Africa’s once-favourite phone

BlackBerry’s legacy devices will no longer function reliably from 4 January 2022, as the company will decommission services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, as well as PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier.

The company said that data, phone call, SMS, and emergency services functionality would be affected by the shutdown of these software versions.

BlackBerry, which has moved away from phones to become a software company focused on developing “intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments,” initially announced the discontinuation in September 2020.

Despite this, the company — partnering with OnwardMobility — announced plans to launch a 5G device with a physical keyboard in 2021.

However, BlackBerry and OnwardMobility’s 5G device is yet to materialise.

Below is a tribute to the best BlackBerry devices that South Africans came to know, as well as the services that made BlackBerry great.

What made BlackBerry a hit

BlackBerry was voted as the coolest phone brand in South Africa for three years running — from 2011 to 2013.

Similarly, its native messaging app, BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), was voted as the coolest app over the same period.

The company’s dominance in South Africa can be attributed to the combination of affordable devices, the BlackBerry Internet Service (BIS), and the popularity of BBM.

The BlackBerry Curve 8520 made for an affordable entry point for South Africans to access the benefits of BBM and BIS.

BIS allowed unlimited on-device data usage for R59 a month — an unmatched offering at 20% of the cost of a gigabyte of mobile data in South Africa at the time.

However, from 2014 the company fell from its top spot in South Africa, as smartphones from Samsung and Apple began to increase in popularity.

WhatsApp’s rise as a cross-platform mobile messaging service and BlackBerry’s reluctance to make BBM available on competitor devices also contributed to its downfall.

Finally, congestion on the BIS network was the straw that broke the camel’s back, with sluggish data speeds and the service going offline for extended periods of time.

These factors combined to dethrone BlackBerry with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Huawei smartphones quickly overtaking it.

BlackBerry’s most popular and groundbreaking devices are listed below.

BlackBerry Curve 8520

Affordable and easy to use. When it was released it was one of the best-valued smartphones on the market.

BlackBerry Bold 9000

The quintessential corporate Blackberry. Barrack Obama — and half of the MyBroadband office — had one.

BlackBerry Bold 9780

An updated design for the iconic BlackBerry Bold 9000.

BlackBerry Pearl

The first BlackBerry device to include a camera and media player.

BlackBerry 8800-series

A true business-oriented device that built on the foundation of the Pearl.

BlackBerry Torch

Blackberry’s entry into the sliding-phone market, offering a more pleasing design than its competitors.

BlackBerry Storm

The first touch-screen Blackberry, and the first without the distinctive keyboard. It was likely one of the least popular BlackBerry devices.

BlackBerry Z10

One of the first devices to run on the BlackBerry 10 platform, which was built on top of QNX. The premium smartphone was designed to compete with the iPhone and Samsung full-touch devices.

BlackBerry Q10

Also powered by BlackBerry 10, the Q10 blended the touch-screen trend with the characteristic Blackberry physical keyboard.

BlackBerry Priv

The first BlackBerry powered by the Android mobile operating system from Google.

BlackBerry KEYone

The return of the classic keyboard was well-received by the industry. Manufactured by TCL.

BlackBerry KEY2

The second generation of BlackBerry’s KEY series, also manufactured from top to bottom by TCL.

BlackBerry Evolve

TCL’s final shot at a BlackBerry smartphone before giving up the licence.