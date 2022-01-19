Telkom offers tricky deal in cellular network capacity fight

Telkom has pledged to remove its interdict application against South Africa’s radio frequency spectrum auction from the court roll, provided its opponents in the fight agree to an expedited hearing on the merits of the case.

Spectrum is the raw network capacity used by cellular operators to communicate between their towers and mobile devices like smartphones.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) re-opened applications for sought-after spectrum on 10 December, with plans to auction off the network capacity on 8 March 2022.

Telkom launched its legal challenge against the spectrum auction in the Pretoria High Court on 4 January.

It filed its application in two parts — an interdict (Part A), and a request for an order effectively sending Icasa back to the drawing board (Part B).

A spokesperson for the company explained to MyBroadband that Telkom asked the court and the respondents for urgent court dates in early March.

If the court can make the dates available, and the respondents agree for the merits of Telkom’s complaint to be heard on an expedited basis, then it said it wouldn’t pursue its interdict “to not waste everybody’s time”.

This is on the condition that the review is heard before the finalisation of the spectrum auction, or if Icasa is prepared to move the auction dates to await the court judgement.

MTN, Icasa, Vodacom, Rain, and communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni filed papers opposing Telkom’s interdict.

“Telkom has consistently argued that South Africa finds itself in this position because Icasa has paid lip service to the consultation process and has not meaningfully engaged on the merits of Telkom’s and other interested parties’ submissions,” the company said in an email statement.

“In light of Icasa having lodged at the Court the record of its proceedings, Telkom has proposed to ICASA and all respondents that it is perhaps prudent to proceed straight to Part B.”

Telkom explained that the record of proceedings is a set of documents relevant to the determination of the issues in dispute — a necessary step in the hearing of Part B.

The respondents are still considering its proposal, Telkom said. As such, the interdict is still on the court roll for Tuesday, 25 January 2022.

“A decision to withdraw it depends on the response from the parties and the directions that the court may give.”