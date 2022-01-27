MTN slashes data prices on buy-once prepaid bundles

MTN has reduced the prices of its EverydayGigs data bundles, allowing subscribers to pay for an amount of data up-front and have it allocated in increments of 500MB to 3GB every day.
The EverydayGigs 30GB monthly package, which offers 1GB of data per day for 30 days, was reduced from R349 to R299.
A 21GB weekly bundle is now R199, down from R249.
MTN also announced the launch of an EverydayGig 3-day offer of 1.5GB for R39, a 7-day offer of 3.5GB for R55 and a monthly offer of 15GB for R179.
“We believe in choice and flexible data solutions for all customers. With continuing work and lifestyle changes, and difficulties still faced by many, this is becoming more and more important,” said MTN SA’s chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.
New and existing Prepaid MTN customers can access the revised range of MTN Everyday offers by dialling *136*2#.
The table below summarises the changes MTN is making to the product range.
|Everyday Gigs
|Validity
|Total data allocation
|Daily allocation
|Current price
|New price
|3 Days
|1.5GB
|500MB
|(new)
|R49
|3GB
|1GB
|R69
|—
|6GB
|2GB
|R99
|—
|9GB
|3GB
|R129
|—
|Weekly
|3.5GB
|500MB
|(new)
|R55
|7GB
|1GB
|R99
|—
|14GB
|2GB
|R179
|R149
|21GB
|3GB
|R249
|R199
|Monthly
|15GB
|500MB
|(new)
|R179
|30GB
|1GB
|R349
|R299
|60GB
|2GB
|R499
|R399
|90GB
|3GB
|R699
|R599
