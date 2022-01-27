MTN slashes data prices on buy-once prepaid bundles

MTN has reduced the prices of its EverydayGigs data bundles, allowing subscribers to pay for an amount of data up-front and have it allocated in increments of 500MB to 3GB every day.

The EverydayGigs 30GB monthly package, which offers 1GB of data per day for 30 days, was reduced from R349 to R299.

A 21GB weekly bundle is now R199, down from R249.

MTN also announced the launch of an EverydayGig 3-day offer of 1.5GB for R39, a 7-day offer of 3.5GB for R55 and a monthly offer of 15GB for R179.

“We believe in choice and flexible data solutions for all customers. With continuing work and lifestyle changes, and difficulties still faced by many, this is becoming more and more important,” said MTN SA’s chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.

New and existing Prepaid MTN customers can access the revised range of MTN Everyday offers by dialling *136*2#. The table below summarises the changes MTN is making to the product range. Everyday Gigs Validity Total data allocation Daily allocation Current price New price 3 Days 1.5GB 500MB (new) R49 3GB 1GB R69 — 6GB 2GB R99 — 9GB 3GB R129 — Weekly 3.5GB 500MB (new) R55 7GB 1GB R99 — 14GB 2GB R179 R149 21GB 3GB R249 R199 Monthly 15GB 500MB (new) R179 30GB 1GB R349 R299 60GB 2GB R499 R399 90GB 3GB R699 R599

Now read: How much 1GB of data costs in South Africa vs the World