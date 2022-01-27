MTN slashes data prices on buy-once prepaid bundles

27 January 2022

MTN has reduced the prices of its EverydayGigs data bundles, allowing subscribers to pay for an amount of data up-front and have it allocated in increments of 500MB to 3GB every day.

The EverydayGigs 30GB monthly package, which offers 1GB of data per day for 30 days, was reduced from R349 to R299.

A 21GB weekly bundle is now R199, down from R249.

MTN also announced the launch of an EverydayGig 3-day offer of 1.5GB for R39, a 7-day offer of 3.5GB for R55 and a monthly offer of 15GB for R179.

“We believe in choice and flexible data solutions for all customers. With continuing work and lifestyle changes, and difficulties still faced by many, this is becoming more and more important,” said MTN SA’s chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.

New and existing Prepaid MTN customers can access the revised range of MTN Everyday offers by dialling *136*2#.

The table below summarises the changes MTN is making to the product range.

Everyday Gigs
Validity Total data allocation Daily allocation Current price New price
3 Days 1.5GB 500MB (new) R49
3GB 1GB R69
6GB 2GB R99
9GB 3GB R129
Weekly 3.5GB 500MB (new) R55
7GB 1GB R99
14GB 2GB R179 R149
21GB 3GB R249 R199
Monthly 15GB 500MB (new) R179
30GB 1GB R349 R299
60GB 2GB R499 R399
90GB 3GB R699 R599

