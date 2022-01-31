Cellphone tower giant appoints ex-MTN exec as South Africa CEO

IHS Holding Limited, known as IHS Towers, has appointed Sandile Msimango as Vice President and CEO of IHS South Africa.

Msimango was the MTN Group head of passive infrastructure investments and management between 2009 and 2015 before moving to London and co-founding Coombe Advisory.

His appointment as IHS South Africa CEO follows a R6.4 billion deal where MTN sold and is leasing back its 5,709 towers in the country.

The deal comprises around 4,000 greenfield and 1,700 rooftop sites, and is only for MTN’s passive infrastructure — the physical towers themselves.

MTN said that proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into strategic growth initiatives such as securing high-demand spectrum and providing the operator with greater balance sheet flexibility.

According to IHS, Msimango was instrumental in MTN’s tower monetisation strategy during his time at the operator.

Msimango will be based in Johannesburg and report directly to IHS Towers Executive Vice President and Group Chief Operating Officer, William Saad.

“Sandile’s appointment is an important step in our expansion into South Africa,” said IHS Towers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Darwish.

“On completion of our acquisition of MTN’s 5,709 towers, IHS will be the largest independent tower operator in the country. This marks the start of an exciting new chapter, and it is important that we have the most skilled executive leading these operations.”

Now read: Spectrum chaos in South Africa