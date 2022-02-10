MTN launches data deals for small businesses

MTN Business has launched its MTN Made for Skhokho prepaid packages aimed at small and informal businesses.

The mobile network provider says the new plans are the first prepaid bundles in South Africa to target the informal sector directly.

MTN Business’ chief business and enterprise officer, Wanda Matandela, explained the important role of the informal sector in South Africa’s economy.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and business in the informal sector play an important role in South Africa’s economy by providing employment opportunities as well as driving much-needed growth,” she said.

“Added to the recent negative impact brought on by COVID-19, SMEs continue to face many headwinds, including the high cost of running a business, excessive red tape, lack of access to markets, financing and technical knowledge.”

Matandela explained that the MTN Made Skhokho prepaid package will help solve the connectivity challenges that SMEs in South Africa experience.

“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and an engine-room for jobs and growth,” Matandela said

She added that these businesses have the power to transform but must remain connected to do so.

MTN Business offers its MTN Made for Skhokho service in small, medium, and large bundle packages with a validity of 7, 14, and 30 days respectively.

MTN’s Made for Skhokho packages are summarised in the table below.

MTN Made for Skhokho packages Bundle Validity Details Price Skhokho Small 5GB + 50mins 7 days 3Gb Anytime data 25 All-network minutes + 25 On-network minutes 1GB Business Bundle* 1GB Social Bundles R49 Skhokho Medium 10GB + 100mins 14 days 5GB Anytime data 50 All-network minutes + 50 On-network minutes 3GB Business Bundle* 2GB Social Bundles R99 Skhokho Large 25GB + 200 mins 30 days 10GB Anytime data + 10GB Night data 100 All-network minutes + 100 On-network minutes 3GB Business Bundle* 2GB Social Bundles R199 *Business Bundles include data for MS Teams and Zoom

