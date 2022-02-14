Here is the full judgement in the Vodacom Please Call Me case

The battle over the invention of Please Call Me took another turn last week when the Pretoria High Court delivered a judgement in favour of former Vodacom finance manager Nkosana Makate.

This comes after the case made it to the Constitutional Court in 2016, which ruled that Vodacom should compensate Makate for coming up with the idea that Vodacom developed into its “Call Me” service.

At the heart of judgement was the fact that a Vodacom manager at the time had promised Makate that he would receive a financial reward for his idea.

The Constitutional Court rules that the parties must negotiate fair compensation in good faith. If there was deadlock, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub would act as tie-breaker and come up with an offer for Makate.

Joosub offered Makate R47 million for the idea, which he rejected. According to Makate, he is owed a percentage of revenue earned by Please Call Me over 18 years. Among his disputes was that Joosub’s models only considered five years of compensation.

Makate’s legal team went back to the High Court to challenge Joosub’s offer, seeking an order forcing the CEO to calculate an offer based on one of their revenue share models.

Last Monday, 7 February 2022, Justice Wendy Hughes issued an order in favour of Makate, giving Joosub one month to recalculate the offer.

She also set out specific parameters for Joosub to follow in making his determination.

Unsurprisingly, Vodacom has said it would launch an appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court.

It is likely to rely on several inconsistencies in the judgement and errors in terminology that appear to have caused confusion.

One example is the issue of effective call rates.

Makate asked for, and Justice Hughes granted, that the compensation calculation should use effective rates no lower than those published with industry regulator Icasa.

No such filings exist. Icasa regulates mobile termination rates, and operators must file their headline tariffs with the regulator.

However, “effective rates” are calculated by taking the revenue earned by voice calls and dividing it by the number of voice minutes.

The parties do not appear to agree on which voice call tariffs Joosub should use for his calculation, and the judgement does not make it clearer either.

Other issues include:

Justice Hughes ruled that she could not use her discretion to order Joosub to substitute the model he used to calculate compensation for one of Makate’s models. However, in the final judgement, she essentially proceeds to issue a substitution order complete with parameters that Joosub must follow.

Throughout the judgement, Hughes refers to an 18 year period. She even states: “I am persuaded by Makate’s proposal of 18 years.” However, she stated that Vodacom must calculate compensation over 20 years in her order.

Makate launched his Please Call Me fight against Vodacom in July 2005.

Given that Vodacom will take this latest High Court judgement on review to the Supreme Court of Appeal, it will still be several years before Makate’s fight is over.

Makate v Vodacom judgement — 7 February 2022

2022-02Feb-07 Makate v Vodacom – Justice Wendy Hughes High Court judgement

Now read: Vodacom tried to charge 15c per Please Call Me