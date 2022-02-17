Vodacom pumps R450 million into Mpumalanga network coverage

Vodacom Mpumalanga region says it has invested over R450 million into its network and power backup upgrades across the province during the 2021/2022 financial year.

The investment helped the region expand connectivity in deep rural areas and townships that had no connectivity before, it said.

Vodacom said the bulk of the capital expenditure was used to deploy new base stations sites, improve network capacity, perform power backup upgrades, and roll out 5G.

As a result, over 20 new deep rural sites in areas such as Amersfoort and Thuthukani were switched on.

Vodacom became the first network to launch 5G in Mpumalanga in Mbombela, and continues to extend coverage throughout the province, including Ermelo, Secunda, Leslie, and Emalahleni, it stated.

The region said it exceeded its 5G rollout targets by 200%.

“This is a full demonstration of our commitment to invest in the latest network technology infrastructure to give our customers access to networks that provide fast speeds,” said Vodacom Mpumalanga region managing executive Zakhele Jiyane.

“Data traffic grew by 25% and voice 6% — the highest in Vodacom SA due to attractive rates and network rollout,” Jiyane stated.

“As a result, the region became the leader in voice network performance in SA as measured by in-house monthly benchmarking and network net promoter score.”

Working with the Department of Higher Education, the region’s enterprise business unit launched Edu bundles to support university students during the pandemic.

Vodacom said the significantly reduced bundles enabled students across the province to access educational content remotely and not miss out on lecturers.

Last August, in partnership with Google South Africa, the Vodacom Mpumalanga region gave away Android powered smartphones to scores of people in villages of Mbuzini, Mangweni, Stenborg, and Magogeni in Nkomazi.

