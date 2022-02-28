Mobile number porting alerts tested — with poor results

Testing by MyBroadband revealed that mobile operators do not always alert users when they phone a ported number, as required by Icasa regulations.

South Africa’s number portability regulations require mobile operators to alert subscribers that a number they are calling has been ported.

“The call-originating operator must issue a warning [that a number has been ported] to the calling subscriber before connecting a call,” the regulations state.

The regulations require operators to use “three audible beeps” to alert people that the number they are calling has been ported.

Contravening this part of the number portability regulations carries a fine of R50,000 to R299,000.

MyBroadband bought six new SIMs for Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom for this test. We then ported three of these new SIMs’ numbers to three new SIMs on the three other networks.

For example, we purchased six Vodacom SIMs, ported three of their numbers to MTN, Cell C, and Telkom, and ported an MTN, Cell C, and Telkom number to each of the other three.

After we successfully ported the numbers, we called the ported numbers from each network. It worked out to 48 calls.

To ensure accuracy, we listened for the alert — three audible beeps — and waited for each call to ring on the receiving device.

In cases where there were no alerts, we repeated the calls to verify that it was not a once-off problem.

Out of the 48 calls to ported numbers, we only received 27 alerts.

Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom played the alert for all the calls to a number that had been ported away from them.

Cell C played the alert for numbers ported to Vodacom and MTN, but it was absent for the number ported to Telkom.

None of the operators played the alert when calling a number ported to their own network.

While this may not be strictly in accordance with the regulations, it makes sense not to play the alert for this scenario. Most subscribers interested in this notification would likely want to know when they are making a call to a different network, as off-net calls may be more expensive.

Vodacom and Telkom performed the best with the other tests, while MTN and Cell C performed the worst.

MTN, for example, did not play any alerts for numbers that were not ported from its own networks.

The table below provides an overview of the results of MyBroadband’s number porting tests.