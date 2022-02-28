Beware paying for useless insurance on old smartphones after upgrading

MTN customers should be aware that they might be paying for useless insurance policies on old devices after upgrading their cellphone contract.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler recently brought this issue to the public’s attention.

In an interview on Talk 702’s The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Knowler said she had been contacted by a customer who had unwittingly continued paying insurance premiums to MTN on her old device for four years, despite no longer needing it.

The customer had upgraded her contract but chose not to take out insurance again via MTN, instead opting for her own insurer’s cover.

Knowler established that MTN customers who chose to upgrade but did not take out MTN’s insurance would continue to be billed for the policy on the old device — unless they proactively cancelled the policy.

That is despite the fact that cellular insurance only applies to the device in which the SIM is inserted.

Aside from the device not being as exposed to theft or damage as the one they are actively using, the customer would be paying insurance premiums that are useless, because their claim would be repudiated.

In another case brought to Knowler’s attention, a former MTN contract customer who had switched to prepaid continued to be billed for insurance at R470 per month.

By the time the customer had gotten a hold of Knowler, the total amount had reached nearly R5,000, after months-long attempts to get clarity on the matter from MTN were unsuccessful.

That was despite the customer specifically querying whether the issue was related to insurance.

MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan told MyBroadband in this instance that MTN had failed to cancel the insurance due to a lack of communication on its part.

“While we do have a process to change customer details whenever the customer is permanently deactivated or migrated to prepaid — the process failed in this instance,” O’Sullivan said.

“We are exploring an option to automate this process, noting that we still will not be able to cancel a customer’s insurance without authorisation from the customer.”

“We sincerely apologise to our customer for the inconvenience and frustration this matter has caused, and we are processing a refund as a matter of urgency.”

O’Sullivan told both Knowler and MyBroadband that MTN did not have an obligation to notify customers that they were still paying an insurance premium on an old device.

“The process in accordance with legislation is that communication is mandatory when there is material change on the policy, for example, premium changes, administrator changes, policy terms and conditions changes.”

“MTN did send notifications to all customers in 2019 and again in 2020 when there were material changes.”

These material changes only occur where the insurance premium changes or the operator switches brokers.

MTN’s approach to cancelling insurance premiums on old devices highlights the need to double-check cellular bills for suspicious amounts.

MyBroadband also asked the other major mobile network operators their approach to cancelling insurance policies on old devices.

Vodacom

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that those who opted to cancel their contracts were given the option of continuing to pay for insurance via debit order.

“Those who choose not to upgrade, will still enjoy peace of mind knowing their current device is covered by insurance until such time they make a choice to upgrade,” they stated.

Vodacom does not remain silent when it comes to subscribers who choose to upgrade and cancel their insurance policy.

“Vodacom will proactively send a text message to the customer to inform them that the insured device is not in use with the listed SIM, and this has the potential to affect their insurance cover,” the spokesperson explained.

“In the same text message, we advise them to immediately contact the insurance administrators,” the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson also explained that limiting the policy to the device with SIM was necessary to prevent potential fraudulent claims, where a customer could insure multiple devices on one SIM.

Telkom

Telkom said it allows customers to continue with their coverage beyond the expiry of their contract if they elect to do so.

“At the point of sale, customers are advised on the options available, including the cancellation and/or extension of existing cover,” the operator stated.

Cell C

Cell C said it cancels a customer’s existing insurance policy on an old device when they upgrade, which is communicated via SMS.

“The customer is then offered insurance on the new upgrade device which they would receive from Cell C,” the operator said.

If a customer accepts the terms and conditions, they will be sent a new welcome letter with the policy schedule and policy wording via email, in addition to an SMS notifying them of the policy activation on the new device.